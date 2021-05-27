FAS3270 DIMM model
I checked below logs on our storage device. so, i trying to schedule the replacement DIMM. Sun May 23 11:56:07 KST [FAS3270A-S2: cecc_log.entry:warning]: 1: Correctable error at DIMM-1, Rank 3, Bank 4, CAS 0xa28, RAS 0x2c32, ECC-Locator 0x20000 Sun May 23 11:56:07 KST [FAS3270A-S2: cecc_log.summary:warning]: Total of 1 new correctable ECC errors just reported. You might want to check system memory. 1 correctable ECC errors reported since booting. Mon May 24 11:56:25 KST [FAS3270A-S2: cecc_log.summary:warning]: Total of 1 new correctable ECC errors just reported. You might want to check system memory. 2 correctable ECC errors reported since booting. Tue May 25 11:56:33 KST [FAS3270A-S2: cecc_log.summary:warning]: Total of 1 new correctable ECC errors just reported. You might want to check system memory. 3 correctable ECC errors reported since booting. Wed May 26 11:56:41 KST [FAS3270A-S2: cecc_log.summary:warning]: Total of 1 new correctable ECC errors just reported. You might want to check system memory. 4 correctable ECC errors reported since booting.community.netapp.com