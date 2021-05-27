Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

FAS3270 DIMM model

By jizzzy
netapp.com
 7 days ago

I checked below logs on our storage device. so, i trying to schedule the replacement DIMM. Sun May 23 11:56:07 KST [FAS3270A-S2: cecc_log.entry:warning]: 1: Correctable error at DIMM-1, Rank 3, Bank 4, CAS 0xa28, RAS 0x2c32, ECC-Locator 0x20000 Sun May 23 11:56:07 KST [FAS3270A-S2: cecc_log.summary:warning]: Total of 1 new correctable ECC errors just reported. You might want to check system memory. 1 correctable ECC errors reported since booting. Mon May 24 11:56:25 KST [FAS3270A-S2: cecc_log.summary:warning]: Total of 1 new correctable ECC errors just reported. You might want to check system memory. 2 correctable ECC errors reported since booting. Tue May 25 11:56:33 KST [FAS3270A-S2: cecc_log.summary:warning]: Total of 1 new correctable ECC errors just reported. You might want to check system memory. 3 correctable ECC errors reported since booting. Wed May 26 11:56:41 KST [FAS3270A-S2: cecc_log.summary:warning]: Total of 1 new correctable ECC errors just reported. You might want to check system memory. 4 correctable ECC errors reported since booting.

community.netapp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dimm#Ecc#Sun May#Cecc Log#Bank 4#11 56 33#Ecc#System Memory#Storage#Correctable Error#Booting#Logs#Summary#Kst#Ras 0x2c32#Dimm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Masked-Language Modeling With BERT

BERT, everyone’s favorite transformer costs Google ~$7K to train [1] (and who knows how much in R&D costs). From there, we write a couple of lines of code to use the same model — all for free. BERT has enjoyed unparalleled success in NLP thanks to two unique training approaches,...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Deploying a fastai model on Windows with Flask

Doing a basic web deployment of a deep learning model is good way to prototype how your model will be used and to validate assumptions that you made during the training process. While working with Keras, I did simple deployments of several models and published articles describing my experience deploying Keras models with Facebook Messenger and Flask.
Technologyhackinformer.com

Everdrive N8 Model Comparisons

If you’re just joining us, you’ll know that we already have a review of the standard model of Everdrive N8. You can find that article by clicking here. But that was years ago and now we’re in 2021. After a weekend of playing with it, I wondered, is this still a good option for people? Should a person buy this model of Everdrive N8? Does its feature set hold up to higher standards of newer Everdrives from Krikzz? Should you hold off and get a pricier model of N8 Pro? Well, I’ll discuss the differences and more, right now!
Computersarxiv.org

A protocol for dynamic model calibration

Ordinary differential equation models are nowadays widely used for the mechanistic description of biological processes and their temporal evolution. These models typically have many unknown and non-measurable parameters, which have to be determined by fitting the model to experimental data. In order to perform this task, known as parameter estimation or model calibration, the modeller faces challenges such as poor parameter identifiability, lack of sufficiently informative experimental data, and the existence of local minima in the objective function landscape. These issues tend to worsen with larger model sizes, increasing the computational complexity and the number of unknown parameters. An incorrectly calibrated model is problematic because it may result in inaccurate predictions and misleading conclusions. For non-expert users, there are a large number of potential pitfalls. Here, we provide a protocol that guides the user through all the steps involved in the calibration of dynamic models. We illustrate the methodology with two models, and provide all the code required to reproduce the results and perform the same analysis on new models. Our protocol provides practitioners and researchers in biological modelling with a one-stop guide that is at the same time compact and sufficiently comprehensive to cover all aspects of the problem.
Engineeringmathworks.com

Deep Learning Based Surrogate Models

Today’s guest blogger is Shyam Keshavmurthy, Application Engineer focused on AI applications, here to talk about Surrogate Models. System modeling is used in applications such as electric vehicles and energy systems, and plays a pivotal role in understanding system behavior, system degradation, and maximizing system utilization. The behavior of these systems is dictated by multi-physics complex interactions well suited for finite-element simulations, but modeling system behavior and system response is computationally intensive and requires high-performance computing resources. Additionally, such models cannot be deployed to hardware to predict real time system response. Another alternative is reduced order modeling, which makes system models computationally feasible; However, in many critical systems, this approach is not preferred as these surrogate models are less accurate and do not represent full spectrum of component behavior.
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Elektron Intros Power Handle For Model:Cycles, Model:Samples

Has introduced the Power Handle BP-1 for the Model:Cycles and Model:Samples, a combination handle, stand and power supply. The Power Handle attaches to your device and can be used as a handle, or folded back to be a stand. The handle holds 4 AA batteries, which allows your device to...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Classification Models and Thresholds

Classification models are a subset of supervised machine learning . A classification model reads some input and generates an output that classifies the input into some category. For example, a model might read an email and classify it as either spam or not — binary classification. Alternatively a model can read a medical image, say a mammogram, and classify it as either benign or malignant.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Check Bluetooth Radio Status Not fixed – Says Bluetooth Troubleshooter

Windows 10 offers a built-in Bluetooth Troubleshooter that can resolve most of the Bluetooth issues automatically. But if the troubleshooter returns an error Check Bluetooth radio status – Not fixed, then this method will help you resolve the problem. Now since the troubleshooter cannot do anything, we will need to manually try to fix it because there is nothing you can do to fix the troubleshooter.
Computersarxiv.org

Exploring Sparse Expert Models and Beyond

An Yang, Junyang Lin, Rui Men, Chang Zhou, Le Jiang, Xianyan Jia, Ang Wang, Jie Zhang, Jiamang Wang, Yong Li, Di Zhang, Wei Lin, Lin Qu, Jingren Zhou, Hongxia Yang. Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) models can achieve promising results with outrageous large amount of parameters but constant computation cost, and thus it has become a trend in model scaling. Still it is a mystery how MoE layers bring quality gains by leveraging the parameters with sparse activation. In this work, we investigate several key factors in sparse expert models. We observe that load imbalance may not be a significant problem affecting model quality, contrary to the perspectives of recent studies, while the number of sparsely activated experts $k$ and expert capacity $C$ in top-$k$ routing can significantly make a difference in this context. Furthermore, we take a step forward to propose a simple method called expert prototyping that splits experts into different prototypes and applies $k$ top-$1$ routing. This strategy improves the model quality but maintains constant computational costs, and our further exploration on extremely large-scale models reflects that it is more effective in training larger models. We push the model scale to over $1$ trillion parameters and implement it on solely $480$ NVIDIA V100-32GB GPUs, in comparison with the recent SOTAs on $2048$ TPU cores. The proposed giant model achieves substantial speedup in convergence over the same-size baseline.
Softwarevmware.com

VMWARE Workstation 16 player hanging/failing on "Installing virtual network drivers"

I have tried this many times and given up each time. I uninstall the software via its standard route using the setup wizard and then trying to reinstall. Each time I install it, it hangs on the installing network drivers for a solid afew minutes and then i either close off the installer or it finishes up and says its all installed correctly and then if i check device manager in reality it has failed:
Softwarenetapp.com

Pre-production checklist

Does anyone have any recommendations of things I should check before my NetApp cluster goes into production? I am going to upgrade to ontap 9.7p12. I have a 4 node cluster running mostly NFS but have a few CIF shares. I have done the following to prepare for going into...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Kali Linux 2021.2 released: Kaboxer, Kali-Tweaks, new tools, and more!

Offensive Security has released Kali Linux 2021.2, the latest version of its popular open source penetration testing platform. You can download it or upgrade to it. Offensive Security has introduced two new tools for making Kali easier to use: Kaboxer and Kali-Tweaks. Kaboxer is a tool for packaging “tricky” applications...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

NixOS 21.05 Released with GNOME 40 and Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) More than seven months in the works, NixOS 21.05 is dubbed Okapi (a.k.a. the forest giraffe) and comes with major component updates, starting from the core, as the default kernel has been upgraded from Linux 5.4 LTS to the latest long-term supported series, Linux 5.10 LTS. Another big change of the NixOS 21.05 release is the bold move to the latest GNOME 40 desktop environment. The main edition, which is recommended for more users, ships with GNOME 40.1 and offers the same layout that we can see in other popular distros, namely with the Activities Overview as the default view.
Computersnetapp.com

NetApp OnTap Simulator 9.7 - How to change default disk sizes

I am attempting to deploy a new single node 9.7 OnTap Simulator on vSphere v6.7. We deployed it successfully, but when it deployed, it defaulted to creating 14 x 1Gb disks with the root aggregate. We have enough space allocated that I can have 56 x 4Gb disks (that is what we used for the previous 9.5 deployment).
Softwarevmware.com

Package version assignments

Is there anyway to target multiple versions of a single package when making assignments? I know I can "update" an app volume to capture a newer version, but is there anyway to make an assignment to an older version of that same package?. Basically, I have like 40 different versions...
Softwarenetapp.com

SnapCenter 4.4 - Issue with Cloning, Custom Plug-in for MySQL Server

We're backing up a MySQL database on iscsi storage (on Ontap 9.7) via SnapCenter 4.4 using the Custom Plugin for MySQL 2.0. This seems to work great, but when we try to clone via SnapCenter we get stuck on:. "Mount Filesystem"=>"Building clone for data file systems and associated entities" and...
ComputersNeowin

Inno Setup 6.2.0

Inno Setup is a free installer for Windows programs. First introduced in 1997, Inno Setup today rivals and even surpasses many commercial installers in feature set and stability. Inno Setup key features:. Support for every Windows release since 2000, including: Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows Server 2012, Windows...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Clock model interpolation and symmetry breaking in O(2) models

We define an extended-O(2) model by adding a $\gamma \cos(q\varphi)$ term to the ordinary O(2) model with angular values restricted to a $2\pi$ interval. In the $\gamma \rightarrow \infty$ limit, the model becomes an extended $q$-state clock model that reduces to the ordinary $q$-state clock model when $q$ is an integer and otherwise is a continuation of the clock model for non-integer $q$. By shifting the $2\pi$ integration interval, the number of angles selected can change discontinuously and two cases need to be considered. What we call case $1$ has one more angle than what we call case $2$. We investigate this class of clock models in two space-time dimensions using Monte Carlo and tensor renormalization group methods. Both the specific heat and the magnetic susceptibility show a double-peak structure for fractional $q$. In case $1$, the small-$\beta$ peak is associated with a crossover, and the large-$\beta$ peak is associated with an Ising critical point, while both peaks are crossovers in case $2$. When $q$ is close to an integer and the system is close to the small-$\beta$ Berezinskii-Kosterlitz-Thouless transition, the system has a magnetic susceptibility that scales as $\sim 1 / (\Delta q)^{1 - 1/\delta'}$ with $\delta'$ estimates consistent with the magnetic critical exponent $\delta = 15$. The crossover peak and the Ising critical point move to Berezinskii-Kosterlitz-Thouless transition points with the same power-law scaling. A phase diagram for this model in the $(\beta, q)$ plane is sketched.
San Antonio, TXcdrecycler.com

Metso offers new shear model

San Antonio, Texas-based Metso Outotec USA Inc. says its Metso Metal Recycling product line now includes a larger incline shear option with the introduction of the Metso NIS 1620-11 BL100 Incline Shear. The NIS 1620 shear produces up to 1,760 tons of shearing force with a single-rake angle shear blade...
Computersarxiv.org

Intriguing Parameters of Structural Causal Models

In recent years there has been a lot of focus on adversarial attacks, especially on deep neural networks. Here, we argue that they are more general in nature and can easily affect a larger class of models, e.g., any differentiable perturbed optimizers. We further show that such attacks can be determined by the hidden confounders in a domain, thus drawing a novel connection between such attacks and causality. Establishing this causal perspective is characterized by the influence of the structural causal model's data generating process on the subsequent optimization thereby exhibiting intriguing parameters of the former. We reveal the existence of such parameters for three combinatorial optimization problems, namely linear assignment, shortest path and a real world problem of energy systems. Our empirical examination also unveils worrisome consequences of these attacks on differentiable perturbed optimizers thereby highlighting the criticality of our findings.