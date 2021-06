One Tree Hills fans know "there's only one Tree Hill, and it's your home," and for the show's star, Chad Michael Murray, that sentiment couldn't be more true. The actor, 39, who played high school basketball star Lucas Scott on the cult-favorite teen show, recently spoke to PEOPLE about work, family, and life as an actor on the road — and admitted that if there's one place he will always travel back to in a heartbeat, it's Wilmington, North Carolina, the town where he shot One Tree Hill.