Class C Boys State Golf Recap

Norfolk, NE|kfornow.com
BOYS STATE GOLF: Pius X Has Team Lead In Class A Entering Final Day of Competition
NORFOLK–(KFOR May 25)–Lincoln Pius X was the team leader on Tuesday after the first round of the NSAA Class A Boys State Golf Meet at the Norfolk Country Club. Three Pius X golfers, Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charlie Hoiberg are tied for second, each shooting a 70 to be at -2. Lincoln East’s Will Topolski was tied for 5th. Final round of action is Wednesday.
Great Bend, KS|Posted byGreat Bend Post
Panther Boys golf prepares for State Tournament in Newton
The Great Bend Panther golf team will tee it up Monday in the 5A Boys State Tournament at Sand Creek Station in Newton. The Panthers qualified for state with their second place finish at Monday's Regional at the Salina Municipal Golf Course. Senior Cole Streck led three Panther golfers to...
Wakefield, NE|mywaynenews.com
Wakefield boys finish 10th in Class C; Puppe wins hurdles title
OMAHA — Area athletes came home with some solid medal-winning efforts during the final day of Class C action at the State Track and Field Championships. Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge brought home a state championship, winning by three-hundredths of a second in the boys 110-meter final with a time of 15.18 seconds. He ran his personal best of 15.05 seconds in Friday’s preliminaries.
Huntsville, MO|Moberly Monitor-Index & Democrat
Nagel leads Westran boys golf team to a Class 1 state championship
Led by Caleb Nagel, Westran Hornets boy golfers rose to the occasion May 17-18 and hoisted the team championship trophy Tuesday in winning the 2021 MSHSAA Class 1 Boys Golf Championships at the 36-hole event held at Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa. Nagel, the Hornet's only senior member and...
Boone County, NE|albionnewsonline.com
Cardinals conclude boys golf season in C-2 District
The Boone Central Cardinals finished their 2021 spring golf slate in District C-2 competition at the Oakland Golf Club Tuesday, May 18. Boone Central (390) finished 11th in the 15 team field. Champion Oakland-Craig (327), runner-up Scotus (329) and Aquinas (331) qualified for the 2021 Nebraska Class C State Championships.
Newton, IA|Messenger
St. Edmond boys punch state golf ticket
The St. Edmond boys golf team is headed back to the state tournament after claiming a Class 1A district crown here Friday at Lakeside Golf Course. The Gaels shot a 337 team score to finish first with Mason City Newman (344) and Newell-Fonda (347) set to join them Thursday in Newton at Westwood Golf Course.
Cedar Falls, IA|Cedar Valley Daily Times
East Buchanan boys golf heading to state
Behind runner-up Ben Hesner’s 82, the Buccaneers golf team posted a 345 to win the Class 1A Nashua-Plainfield District tournament Friday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Club in Cedar Falls to qualify for the Class 1A state tournament. Harley Nelson tied with. Wapsie Valley’s Brody Blaylock with an 85, Hayden Nelson...
Manhattan, MT|KULR8
Manhattan Christian Golf Dominates Class C State Championship
Manhattan Christian Girls Golf won their fourth consecutive Class C State Championship and the Eagles boys clenched their third straight title at Riverside Country Club on Wednesday. Manhattan Christian senior, Caidin Hill finished at the top of the leaderboard for the boys recording a 146 overall, and Plentywood freshman, Paityn Curtiss took home first for the girls with a 171.
York, NE|York News-Times
Young Dukes on a roll as Class B State Golf gets underway
COLUMBUS-When the season started the York Duke’s golf team was referred to as young and untested. And with just one senior and four underclassmen, that was a fair assessment. Now with almost the entire season behind them, a Central Conference championship and a district championship trophy over their last two...
Howells, NE|Columbus Telegram
Brady Lund qualifies for boys golf state championship
Howells-Dodge junior Brady Lund shot a round of 87 then a 90 and tied for 30th at the Class D state meet in Kearney on May 26. Lund tied one other player at that score and was in the top third of a field that included about 100 players. He...
Newton, IA|Posted byNewton Daily News
Newton boys golf team falls six shots shy of state berth
OSKALOOSA — Newton’s boys golf team needed to be at its best to qualify for the Class 3A state meet. And the Cardinals nearly made it without their best round. Newton fell six shots shy of state on Thursday during the 3A district meet at Edmundson Golf Course. “I am...
Kingsland, TX|Victoria Advocate
Shiner boys finish 5th at state golf tournament
KINGSLAND — Shiner placed fifth as a team at the Class 2A boys golf tournament at the Legends Golf Course on Monday. The team of Tyler Bishop, Tyler Palmer, Ty Winkenwerder, Jace Moeller and Michael Williams finished with a two day final score of 553. Normangee won the state title with a total score of 522.
Omaha, NE|York News-Times
Class C state track progress report
OMAHA – On the opening day of the Class C State Track and Field meet at Burke Stadium on Friday, Heartland’s Trajan Arbuck launched himself onto the podium in the high jump. Though Arbuck didn’t quite match his runner-up district performance of 6-5, he came close enough. Arbuck cleared 6-4...
Jefferson, GA|mainstreetnews.com
BOYS’ GOLF: Jefferson finishes seventh in Class AAAA
A Jefferson boys’ golf team that set school scoring records this spring closed its season with another record-breaking mark. The Dragons placed seventh at the Class AAAA state tournament, shooting a program-best two-day score of 630 at the University of Georgia Golf Course. The tournament was held Monday and Tuesday...
Weather|montanarightnow.com
Class B/C Tennis State Tournament: Day One Highlights
The Class B/C State Tennis Tournament moved up a day ahead of schedule due to inclement weather in the Treasure State. Mohammad Ahmad recaps the best highlights from day one of the action.
Omaha, NE|klkntv.com
State Track & Field: Class B/C finals
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – The fourth and final day of the state track meet wrapped up with Class B and C crowning their champions.
Education|News Channel Nebraska
Tough Start to Class C State Track for the Panhandle
It was a tough first day for Panhandle Class C schools competing at the State Track and Field Championships in Omaha. No one from the Panhandle placed in any event that was a final on Friday morning, nor did anyone advance from today’s preliminaries to a Saturday’s final. Still to...
Dalton, GA|Posted byThe Daily Citizen
High school golf: Northwest's Burger wins individual state championship as the Lady Bruins finish third; Dalton boys bring home third in Class 6A
Northwest Whitfield High School's Sara Burger is the 2021 Class 4A girls golf individual state champion, after leading the Lady Bruins to a third-place team finish at the state tournament Tuesday at the University of Georgia's golf course in Athens. Burger exited Monday's first round tied for the low-medalist lead,...
Golf|eastcentraliowanews.com
Midland boys golf: One tourney short of state
Having turned in their best round of the season on their own home course during the class 1A sectional tournament in Wyoming, the Midland boys’ golf team came into the class 1A district tournament Friday, May 21, with some serious momentum, having realistic hopes of advancing to the state tournament.
Grand Island, NE|Grand Island Independent
CITY: Crusader boys second best in Class C
OMAHA – All of the state qualifiers for the Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team brought home medals. That helped the Crusaders bring home a trophy after the Class C session Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium. GICC scored 45.5 points to finish second, while Aquinas won the...