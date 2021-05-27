Cancel
Class C Boys State Golf Recap

nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
 7 days ago
State
Nebraska State
Golf, Boys State, Class C
Sports
Norfolk, NEkfornow.com

BOYS STATE GOLF: Pius X Has Team Lead In Class A Entering Final Day of Competition

NORFOLK–(KFOR May 25)–Lincoln Pius X was the team leader on Tuesday after the first round of the NSAA Class A Boys State Golf Meet at the Norfolk Country Club. Three Pius X golfers, Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charlie Hoiberg are tied for second, each shooting a 70 to be at -2. Lincoln East’s Will Topolski was tied for 5th. Final round of action is Wednesday.
Wakefield, NEmywaynenews.com

Wakefield boys finish 10th in Class C; Puppe wins hurdles title

OMAHA — Area athletes came home with some solid medal-winning efforts during the final day of Class C action at the State Track and Field Championships. Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge brought home a state championship, winning by three-hundredths of a second in the boys 110-meter final with a time of 15.18 seconds. He ran his personal best of 15.05 seconds in Friday’s preliminaries.
Huntsville, MOMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Nagel leads Westran boys golf team to a Class 1 state championship

Led by Caleb Nagel, Westran Hornets boy golfers rose to the occasion May 17-18 and hoisted the team championship trophy Tuesday in winning the 2021 MSHSAA Class 1 Boys Golf Championships at the 36-hole event held at Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa. Nagel, the Hornet's only senior member and...
Boone County, NEalbionnewsonline.com

Cardinals conclude boys golf season in C-2 District

The Boone Central Cardinals finished their 2021 spring golf slate in District C-2 competition at the Oakland Golf Club Tuesday, May 18. Boone Central (390) finished 11th in the 15 team field. Champion Oakland-Craig (327), runner-up Scotus (329) and Aquinas (331) qualified for the 2021 Nebraska Class C State Championships.
Newton, IAMessenger

St. Edmond boys punch state golf ticket

The St. Edmond boys golf team is headed back to the state tournament after claiming a Class 1A district crown here Friday at Lakeside Golf Course. The Gaels shot a 337 team score to finish first with Mason City Newman (344) and Newell-Fonda (347) set to join them Thursday in Newton at Westwood Golf Course.
Cedar Falls, IACedar Valley Daily Times

East Buchanan boys golf heading to state

Behind runner-up Ben Hesner’s 82, the Buccaneers golf team posted a 345 to win the Class 1A Nashua-Plainfield District tournament Friday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Club in Cedar Falls to qualify for the Class 1A state tournament. Harley Nelson tied with. Wapsie Valley’s Brody Blaylock with an 85, Hayden Nelson...
Manhattan, MTKULR8

Manhattan Christian Golf Dominates Class C State Championship

Manhattan Christian Girls Golf won their fourth consecutive Class C State Championship and the Eagles boys clenched their third straight title at Riverside Country Club on Wednesday. Manhattan Christian senior, Caidin Hill finished at the top of the leaderboard for the boys recording a 146 overall, and Plentywood freshman, Paityn Curtiss took home first for the girls with a 171.
York, NEYork News-Times

Young Dukes on a roll as Class B State Golf gets underway

COLUMBUS-When the season started the York Duke’s golf team was referred to as young and untested. And with just one senior and four underclassmen, that was a fair assessment. Now with almost the entire season behind them, a Central Conference championship and a district championship trophy over their last two...
Howells, NEColumbus Telegram

Brady Lund qualifies for boys golf state championship

Howells-Dodge junior Brady Lund shot a round of 87 then a 90 and tied for 30th at the Class D state meet in Kearney on May 26. Lund tied one other player at that score and was in the top third of a field that included about 100 players. He...
Kingsland, TXVictoria Advocate

Shiner boys finish 5th at state golf tournament

KINGSLAND — Shiner placed fifth as a team at the Class 2A boys golf tournament at the Legends Golf Course on Monday. The team of Tyler Bishop, Tyler Palmer, Ty Winkenwerder, Jace Moeller and Michael Williams finished with a two day final score of 553. Normangee won the state title with a total score of 522.
Omaha, NEYork News-Times

Class C state track progress report

OMAHA – On the opening day of the Class C State Track and Field meet at Burke Stadium on Friday, Heartland’s Trajan Arbuck launched himself onto the podium in the high jump. Though Arbuck didn’t quite match his runner-up district performance of 6-5, he came close enough. Arbuck cleared 6-4...
Jefferson, GAmainstreetnews.com

BOYS’ GOLF: Jefferson finishes seventh in Class AAAA

A Jefferson boys’ golf team that set school scoring records this spring closed its season with another record-breaking mark. The Dragons placed seventh at the Class AAAA state tournament, shooting a program-best two-day score of 630 at the University of Georgia Golf Course. The tournament was held Monday and Tuesday...
EducationNews Channel Nebraska

Tough Start to Class C State Track for the Panhandle

It was a tough first day for Panhandle Class C schools competing at the State Track and Field Championships in Omaha. No one from the Panhandle placed in any event that was a final on Friday morning, nor did anyone advance from today’s preliminaries to a Saturday’s final. Still to...
Dalton, GAPosted by
The Daily Citizen

High school golf: Northwest's Burger wins individual state championship as the Lady Bruins finish third; Dalton boys bring home third in Class 6A

Northwest Whitfield High School's Sara Burger is the 2021 Class 4A girls golf individual state champion, after leading the Lady Bruins to a third-place team finish at the state tournament Tuesday at the University of Georgia's golf course in Athens. Burger exited Monday's first round tied for the low-medalist lead,...
Golfeastcentraliowanews.com

Midland boys golf: One tourney short of state

Having turned in their best round of the season on their own home course during the class 1A sectional tournament in Wyoming, the Midland boys’ golf team came into the class 1A district tournament Friday, May 21, with some serious momentum, having realistic hopes of advancing to the state tournament.
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

CITY: Crusader boys second best in Class C

OMAHA – All of the state qualifiers for the Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team brought home medals. That helped the Crusaders bring home a trophy after the Class C session Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium. GICC scored 45.5 points to finish second, while Aquinas won the...