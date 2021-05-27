Class C Boys State Golf Recap

NORFOLK–(KFOR May 25)–Lincoln Pius X was the team leader on Tuesday after the first round of the NSAA Class A Boys State Golf Meet at the Norfolk Country Club. Three Pius X golfers, Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charlie Hoiberg are tied for second, each shooting a 70 to be at -2. Lincoln East’s Will Topolski was tied for 5th. Final round of action is Wednesday.