Marquette, MI

Elaine I. St. Onge

Mining Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, MI – Elaine I. St. Onge, age 93, of Marquette, entered eternal life Monday morning, May 24, 2021, at home, in the loving, comforting care of her family and caregivers of UP Health System. Born July 1, 1927, in Negaunee, a daughter of Jack and Vieno (Marttinen) Renfors, Elaine...

Superiorland Yesterdays

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. ISHPEMING — Sibling rivalry is common among brothers and sisters, but two Westwood High School seniors carried the competition all through school. Fraternal twins Terri and Kelly Laitinen, 18, will graduate June 2 with only .01 grade point separating their near-perfect averages. Terri, with a 3.99 GPA is WHS valedictorian and Kelly, who received an A- in gym class, is salutatorian with a 3.98. Daughters of David and Janet Laitinen of Ishpeming, the twins said their proud parents have been boasting. Terri has been awarded the four-year Presidential Scholarship from AAA to attend Northern Michigan University, where she plans to study marketing and management and hopes to become a market research analyst. Kelly received a four-year Board of Control Scholarship from Michigan Tech University where she plans to study technical and scientific communications. When they leave for college next fall, it will be their first time apart. “It will be strange sharing a room with someone else,” Kelly said. “But we plan on seeing each other at least every other weekend,” Terri added.
Marquette, MIWLUC

Marquette Diocese ordains two new Deacons

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Catholic Diocese welcomed two new Deacons during an ordination ceremony Friday afternoon. Christian Flagstadt and Brandon Yanni were ordained by Bishop John Doerfler. Flagstadt is from the Gladstone area and Yanni is from Sault Ste. Marie. Both have been studying at the seminary in...
Marquette, MIWLUC

Bay Cliff Health Camp welcomes students for day camps

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Cherry Creek Elementary in Harvey piled off school buses and into the sunshine this morning, arriving at camp for the first time in over a year. From 10a.m. to 5p.m. the kids participated in outdoor programs, including camp cooking and shelter building. Bay...
Negaunee, MIWLUC

Laps for Lakeview raises money for Negaunee school

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeview Elementary students got some exercise outside Thursday afternoon for the annual Laps for Lakeview fundraiser in Negaunee. The students have been collecting donations, for the number of laps around the school they could complete. The fundraising helps the school pay for extra activities like field trips and supplies.