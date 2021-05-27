Class B Boys State Golf Recap

View more in
Golf
Norfolk, NE
BOYS STATE GOLF: Pius X Has Team Lead In Class A Entering Final Day of Competition
NORFOLK–(KFOR May 25)–Lincoln Pius X was the team leader on Tuesday after the first round of the NSAA Class A Boys State Golf Meet at the Norfolk Country Club. Three Pius X golfers, Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charlie Hoiberg are tied for second, each shooting a 70 to be at -2. Lincoln East’s Will Topolski was tied for 5th. Final round of action is Wednesday.
Golf
State B golf: Tournament concludes with 3 first-time champions
May 20—The 2019 Class B state tournament was dominated by Missoula Loyola and featured two repeat titles. The latest State B tourney, which concluded Wednesday at Eaglerock Golf Course, featured four new champions, all from teams other than Loyola. Baker senior Konner Flint won the boys individual title, Fairfield junior...
Kingsland, TX
Shiner boys finish 5th at state golf tournament
KINGSLAND — Shiner placed fifth as a team at the Class 2A boys golf tournament at the Legends Golf Course on Monday. The team of Tyler Bishop, Tyler Palmer, Ty Winkenwerder, Jace Moeller and Michael Williams finished with a two day final score of 553. Normangee won the state title with a total score of 522.
Howells, NE
Brady Lund qualifies for boys golf state championship
Howells-Dodge junior Brady Lund shot a round of 87 then a 90 and tied for 30th at the Class D state meet in Kearney on May 26. Lund tied one other player at that score and was in the top third of a field that included about 100 players. He...
Pine River, MN
Boys Golf: PR-B 3rd in Walker
Isaiah Aulie fired a third-place 83 to lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers to third place Monday, May 17, in the John Kirk Memorial Golf Tournament at Longbow Golf Course. Joe Zaczkowski shot a sixth-place 87 and Brady Bristow was seventh with his 89. Team scores: 1-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 324, 2-Nevis 360, 3-Pine...
Newton, IA
St. Edmond boys punch state golf ticket
The St. Edmond boys golf team is headed back to the state tournament after claiming a Class 1A district crown here Friday at Lakeside Golf Course. The Gaels shot a 337 team score to finish first with Mason City Newman (344) and Newell-Fonda (347) set to join them Thursday in Newton at Westwood Golf Course.
Great Bend, KS
Panther Boys golf prepares for State Tournament in Newton
The Great Bend Panther golf team will tee it up Monday in the 5A Boys State Tournament at Sand Creek Station in Newton. The Panthers qualified for state with their second place finish at Monday's Regional at the Salina Municipal Golf Course. Senior Cole Streck led three Panther golfers to...
Cedar Falls, IA
East Buchanan boys golf heading to state
Behind runner-up Ben Hesner’s 82, the Buccaneers golf team posted a 345 to win the Class 1A Nashua-Plainfield District tournament Friday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Club in Cedar Falls to qualify for the Class 1A state tournament. Harley Nelson tied with. Wapsie Valley’s Brody Blaylock with an 85, Hayden Nelson...
Huntsville, MO
Nagel leads Westran boys golf team to a Class 1 state championship
Led by Caleb Nagel, Westran Hornets boy golfers rose to the occasion May 17-18 and hoisted the team championship trophy Tuesday in winning the 2021 MSHSAA Class 1 Boys Golf Championships at the 36-hole event held at Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa. Nagel, the Hornet's only senior member and...
Golf
Midland boys golf: One tourney short of state
Having turned in their best round of the season on their own home course during the class 1A sectional tournament in Wyoming, the Midland boys’ golf team came into the class 1A district tournament Friday, May 21, with some serious momentum, having realistic hopes of advancing to the state tournament.
Jefferson, GA
BOYS’ GOLF: Jefferson finishes seventh in Class AAAA
A Jefferson boys’ golf team that set school scoring records this spring closed its season with another record-breaking mark. The Dragons placed seventh at the Class AAAA state tournament, shooting a program-best two-day score of 630 at the University of Georgia Golf Course. The tournament was held Monday and Tuesday...
Weather
Class B/C Tennis State Tournament: Day One Highlights
The Class B/C State Tennis Tournament moved up a day ahead of schedule due to inclement weather in the Treasure State. Mohammad Ahmad recaps the best highlights from day one of the action.
Tennis
Chapman 2nd at State golf; Panther boys 8th
Through the first day of the Class B State golf tournament at Eaglerock golf course outside Billings, it looked like Jefferson High sophomore Celi Chapman had a line on the championship. She shot an 80 in Tuesday’s opening round — her lowest of the spring — leaving her just two shots off the lead and seven shots ahead of her nearest threat.
Golf
St. Pat's boys golf wins Class D state title, Mullen's Walker wins tournament
St. Pat’s boys golf coach Brendan Lynes received a text from former Irish golfer Andrew Lindemeier shortly after the end of the Class D state tournament. The message was short and sweet: Revenge season. The text referenced the memory of two seasons ago, when St. Pat’s finished runner-up at state...
Omaha, NE
State Track & Field: Class B/C finals
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – The fourth and final day of the state track meet wrapped up with Class B and C crowning their champions.
New London, IA
Boys’ Golf: New London’s Phillips to State
KILJ — New London Tiger senior Clayton Phillips has punched his ticket to the Class 1A State Golf Tournament. Phillips carded a 74, which tied him with HLV’s Ethan Kupka for medalist honors, earning himself a trip to the tournament following yesterday’s district golf meet at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City.
Soccer
Class B boys and girls soccer ratings, 5/20
That's a wrap. Brent C. Wagner has the final rankings for Class B boys and girls soccer. Comments: Omaha Skutt beat Lexington 3-1 in a great No. 1 vs. No. 2 state championship match. Skutt won back-to-back titles with one year in between for the canceled 2020 season. Skutt’s only loss was against Class A finalist Lincoln Southwest in a shootout. Lexington reached its first state final with an 18-match winning streak. Beatrice was the surprise team, improving from two wins in 2019 to 13 this season.
Golf
Wolverines earn first boys golf state title
The Wolverines are state champions. Prince Avenue Christian School’s boys golf team earned the Class A-Private state title last week during the state competition, held at the Heritage Golf Links course in Tucker. The victory marks the first state title in the history of the program. In total, the Wolverines...
Omaha, NE
Jake Boor leads Creighton Prep to team title at Class A boys state golf tournament
NORFOLK, Neb. — Jake Boor is driven. “There’s no harder worker in Class A,” Omaha Creighton Prep coach Matt Rasgorshek said. “He wanted to go putting in the rainstorm on Monday night, and we just kind of said no, we’re just hanging out, but that’s just how he is. “He...