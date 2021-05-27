George Edward “Ed” Gonyou
GWINN, MI – George Edward “Ed” Gonyou, age 85, of Gwinn, entered eternal life Friday, May 21, 2021, at home, in the loving, comforting care of his family. Ed was born on January 22, 1936, in Port Colborne, Ontario to Gordon “Lloyd”ù and Rose Gonyou. He was raised primarily by Lloyd and stepmother, Eleanor, living a typical childhood of school days and pranks. To hear Ed tell it, pranks were the subsistence of most of his childhood. Ambitious as he was, he learned to fly a plane before learning to drive.www.miningjournal.net