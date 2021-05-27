Cancel
Marquette, MI

Offices closed for Memorial Day

Mining Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE — City offices located at Marquette City Hall, 300 W. Baraga Ave., Lakeview Arena, 401 E. Fair. Ave., the Arts and Culture Center, 217 N. Front St. (in the Peter White Public Library) and the Municipal Service Center, 1100 Wright St., will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.

