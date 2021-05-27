Victoria’s hotline for booking Covid vaccines crashes after being inundated with calls

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe hotline for booking a Covid-19 vaccine was unavailable for hours following the Victorian government’s decision to open up vaccinations to those aged over 40. As the acting premier, James Merlino, announced Victoria would go into a seven-day lockdown to get on top of a growing number of cases of Covid-19, he announced people aged between 40 and 49 would be able to get the Pfizer vaccine at state-run clinics from Friday.

