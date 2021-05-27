Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening waves and currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include FOR NORTH TO EAST FLOW USE: Blue Harbor Beach in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington Harrington State Park Beaches Grant Park Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racinealerts.weather.gov