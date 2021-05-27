Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan by NWS

There are two nationally televised events making their way to Sheboygan County this summer, but those events will be affecting the economy throughout Eastern Wisconsin. One of those events is the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America, which has Kwik Trip as the presenting sponsor, and Kenosha-based Jockey International was recently named as the title sponsor. We spoke with Mary Lou Haen, the Marketing Director at Road America, who explained that even without that event, they are responsible for a large amount of tourism in the area.