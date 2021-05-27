Cancel
Kenosha County, WI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening waves and currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include FOR NORTH TO EAST FLOW USE: Blue Harbor Beach in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington Harrington State Park Beaches Grant Park Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racine

Columbia County, WIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming into the upper 30s. Therefore, the Frost Advisory is no longer necessary.
Columbia County, WIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Columbia, Dodge, Green Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge; Green Lake; Jefferson; Kenosha; Marquette; Racine; Sauk; Walworth; Waukesha FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Cold temperatures and light winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jefferson, Waukesha, Racine, Walworth, Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia, Sauk, Kenosha and Dodge Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Urban Milwaukee

550 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 550 new COVID-19 cases Saturday from 4,308 processed tests. The seven-day case total stands at 3,136, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 28,021, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is...
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

Public meetings listed for the Week of May 10-14

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 1:30 p.m. Monday for a closed session to interview deputy sheriff candidates; and meting at 4 p.m. at Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2 conference room. Must enter through Entrance D-southeast end of building. BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m. Monday, at...
Fond Du Lac County, WIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Fond Du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 03:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Green Lake; Marquette; Sauk; Sheboygan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Sheboygan County, WIseehafernews.com

Two Sheboygan County Events Expected to Impact Manitowoc County Economy

There are two nationally televised events making their way to Sheboygan County this summer, but those events will be affecting the economy throughout Eastern Wisconsin. One of those events is the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America, which has Kwik Trip as the presenting sponsor, and Kenosha-based Jockey International was recently named as the title sponsor. We spoke with Mary Lou Haen, the Marketing Director at Road America, who explained that even without that event, they are responsible for a large amount of tourism in the area.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Ozaukee County

John Mercure is joined by Annalise Kannenberg, special events and tourism coordinator for Grafton, and she shares why you should travel to Ozaukee County for an enjoyable bicycle ride. Listen to their conversation above. For more Travel Tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.