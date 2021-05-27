Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dickinson; Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Herington, Council Grove, White City, Wilsey, Parkerville, Dunlap, Latimer, Council Grove Lake and Burdick. Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Neosho River, Middle Branch Munkers Creek, Short Creek, Mile-and-a-Half Creek, Kohls Creek, Spring Creek, East Creek, Clarks Creek, Council Grove Lake, Munkers Creek, Lime Creek, Parkers Creek, Camp Creek, Elkhorn Creek, Haun Creek, Paddy Creek, Indian Creek, Mulberry Creek, Diamond Creek, Wolf Creek, Wrights Creek, East Branch Short Creek, Rock Creek, Lyon Creek, West Fork Neosho River, Schaffer Creek, Ralls Creek, Kahola Creek, Threemile Creek, Bluff Creek, Elm Creek, Little John Creek, Lairds Creek, Silver Creek, Big John Creek, Walker Branch, West Branch Short Creek, Fourmile Creek, Thomas Creek and Dodds Creek.