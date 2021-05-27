Cancel
Cars

Production-spec Tata HBX crossover spotted

team-bhp.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tata HBX is likely to be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 85 BHP and 113 Nm, while higher variants might get a turbocharged 1.2-litre motor. The Tata HBX is based on the ALFA platform which is shared with the Altroz. The exterior design of the sub-4 meter crossover is based on Tata's Impact 2.0 design philosophy. It gets a Harrier-like front fascia with slim LED daytime running lights on either side of the grille and headlamps positioned lower down on the front bumper.

www.team-bhp.com
News Break
Cars
Carsmotor1.com

Czinger introduces 21C production spec model with 1,233 bhp

California-based Czinger Vehicles Inc. revealed its first hypercar back in early 2020, introducing the stunning 21C with tandem seating and gobs of power. The company has worked to refine the model since then, and today, it has announced the production specification vehicle. It has received a handful of upgrades over the model shown last year, including a higher top speed, a wider stance, and other changes that further enhance its performance.
CarsCarscoops

Ford Fusion/Mondeo Successor Spotted, Doesn’t Exactly Look Like A Crossover

For the first time, we have spy shots of the upcoming Fusion/Mondeo-successor to provide us with hints about what the new vehicle will look like. The spy shots were taken at Ford’s secret German proving ground and show a really rather Fusion/Mondeo-like vehicle. Despite the camouflage, the overall profile of the car isn’t as big a departure from the current model as we might have expected.
Carsfastcar.co.uk

RIMAC NEVERA REVEALED IN PRODUCTION SPEC

With 1887bhp on tap, the Rimac Nevera, based on the Concept_Two, is a bonkers electric hypercar that’s hoping you’ll forget about internal combustion. What do electric car companies and Thanos have in common? They like referring to things being inevitable. Sadly, no click of the fingers will escape the fact that the internal combustion engine is on its last legs, holding on tight while a new wave of greener cars take over. It needn’t be a sad moment, though, and manufacturers like Rimac are opening our eyes to the possibility of next level performance and electric hypercars.
Carssupercars.net

Best 6-Cylinder Engines Ever Produced

In this modern automotive era, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to the wide array of supercars, hypercars and now EVs, to choose from. At this level of the game, the V12 engine is often seen as the standard bearer, while a V8 is the lowest benchmark. It’s no wonder the 6-cylinder engine often gets overlooked, despite continuing to power some of the world’s greatest sports cars and supercars. This isn’t just hyperbole. Case in point: the Porsche 911.
Carssvdaily.com

Toyota Introduces Crossover Corolla

The Toyota Corolla has been a popular compact sedan from Toyota for over 50 years. Now the automaker has introduced a new crossover SUV version called the Corolla Cross. “Our loyal customers love the quality, durability and reliability that has helped make Corolla the best-selling nameplate in history,” said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. “With the all-new Corolla Cross we are building upon that foundation and offering more versatility and fun to adapt to their evolving lifestyles.”
Carsagirlsguidetocars.com

2022 Volkswagen Taos: The Small But Smart Starter Crossover

If it seems you can’t glance out your windshield without spotting a Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, or Chevrolet Equinox, it’s not your imagination. Three of every four cars on the road these days is a truck or SUV. The smallest of these SUVs – also known as compact crossovers – are enjoying the biggest heyday, with sales outpacing the overall industry.
Carsindianautosblog.com

Hyundai Aura Silently Updated With New Exterior and Interior Features

Quite sometime ago, images of an updated Hyundai Aura - the most prominent update being a new rear spoiler - were seen floating around on the internet. Hyundai have now silently updated the 2021 Aura sub-compact sedan with a feature rejig along with a price hike of INR 4,000 for all variants apart from the base E variant. Prices for the Hyundai Aura currently start from INR 5.97 lakh and go up to INR 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Aura is available in five variants - E, S, SX, SX(+) and SX(O).
CarsArs Technica

Hyundai reveals US specs for Ioniq 5 electric crossover

It's a good time for new battery-electric vehicles. Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup has been hogging the headlines lately—no surprise, given America's enduring love affair with the half-ton truck. But I'm more excited about Hyundai's next BEV, the Ioniq 5, which should start showing up on roads this fall. We got our first (remote) look at the Ioniq 5 back in February, but this week Hyundai opened up about specifications and features for US-bound Ioniq 5s.
Home & GardenAutoExpress

New 2021 BMW X4 facelift arrives with new look inside and out

It’s not just the BMW X3 that’s been given a thorough facelift for 2021 - its coupe-SUV sibling, the X4, has also been under the knife, with a new look introduced inside and out. The brand’s Mercedes GLC Coupe rival is on sale now, with first deliveries scheduled for September.
Carscartechnewz.com

Grand Launch of Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder on June 8th!!

While the rest of the world, had experienced Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder, India will see the launch of the car on June 8th. In spite of the Covid19 lockdowns in some parts of the country, it is expected to be a grand launch. Huracan is the Mayan god of Hurricanes and Huracan means Hurricane in Spanish. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD is truly a hurricane with a top speed of 324 kmph. Huracan Evo RWD is one of the fastest cars in the world and it can go from o to 100 kmph in a matter of 3.5 seconds.
Carsatoallinks.com

Tata 1109g LPT Truck – Complete Features and Price

Tata 1109 g LPT Truck is a classy model with superb advanced qualities that provide effective work. It is an elegant truck with a fantastic look that can easily attract everyone. Tata Motors is working for long years for the betterment of their customers. All commercial vehicles are loaded with advanced technological solutions for high performance. Tata 1109g LPT is one of them. Following, we are showing detailed features of the Tata 1109g LPT. Check out below.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 BMW X3 and X4 Get Appearance Upgrades, Bigger Grilles

BMW has made a few changes to the X3 and X4 for 2022, including, for some reason, making the kidney grille bigger than before. There are other mostly cosmetic changes to the pair, which are expected to be on sale in the fall. Pricing starts at $44,695 for the X3...
SlashGear

Czinger 21C production specs unveiled: 3D-printed hybrid hypercar has 1233HP and 281MPH top speed

California-based startup Czinger has finally revealed the production specs of its 21C hybrid hypercar. We know a few bits and bobs about the 21C since Czinger debuted its first creation in Geneva last year. We knew it’d go from zero to 60 mph in 1.9-seconds (a number rivaled only by the Tesla Model S Plaid) courtesy of a hybrid powertrain, and we like its innovative tandem seating arrangement.
CarsAutoGuide.com

2023 Kia Sportage Debuts Wild New Look and High-Tech Cabin

You won’t be mistaking the Sportage for anything else when it arrives later this year. Say it in your best Keanu voice: whoa. After just a week since teasing the 2023 Sportage, Kia unveiled the design in full late Monday. It’s a dramatic new look inside and out, as Kia prepares its best-selling model to battle the likes of the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.
Buying Carsnorthvalleymagazine.com

Extraordinary Rides The 2021 Mercedes GLA45- AMG is worth the money

With its compact size and a tiny, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine, this Mercedes GLA might not impress at first look. But the quad exhaust tips sticking out of the body suggest there is more than meets the eye. If not, the price tag of $59,560 is convincing. The starting fee of...
thedrive

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680: The Pinnacle of Mercedes Luxury Now With V12 Power and AWD

When a V8-powered, rear-wheel-drive Maybach simply isn't enough. We've already established the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 as the car you get when a regular Benz S-Class isn't nice enough. But what if you're part of the fringe group of Maybach customers who think the Maybach S 580 isn't powerful enough? Enter the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4Matic, the pinnacle of Mercedes luxury, now with V12 power.
Buying Carsagirlsguidetocars.com

2021 Lexus 250 AWD: The New ES Mid-Size Luxury Sedan Isn’t Just Smart, It’s Thoughtful, Too

You can thank the car gods at Lexus for all the things you want in a luxury sedan. When you’re over your mom car — just completely over it — and ready to move on to something that is all about you, look for something that looks at life the way you do. As in, you should be pampered. You should not have to do extra work to do things like open doors or find your favorite radio station. Taking your car to the dealership should be a pleasant experience, and that is a one area of car ownership where Lexus stands out. And you should still get all the things you loved about your mom car. In this case, all wheel drive in the Lexus 250 AWD.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2010 Red Jewel Tintcoat Buick LaCrosse

Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC..., ENGINE, 3.0L DOHC, V6 VVT SPARK IGNIT..., AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/XM STEREO, SINGLE..., Local Trade-In CLICK NOW!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap Cars...
CarsAutoblog

Toyota will reveal some sort of crossover next week

Toyota released a teaser today for something. The company said nothing else about it besides a reveal date, which is why we're a bit vague. We're at least pretty sure it will be for some sort of crossover. It has a hatchback and pronounced fenders that we would associate with many crossovers, including Toyota's own, such as the RAV4. While it's possible it's for an unannounced model, the shape has us thinking it could be the U.S. reveal of one of two previously shown Toyota models.