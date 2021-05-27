Production-spec Tata HBX crossover spotted
The Tata HBX is likely to be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 85 BHP and 113 Nm, while higher variants might get a turbocharged 1.2-litre motor. The Tata HBX is based on the ALFA platform which is shared with the Altroz. The exterior design of the sub-4 meter crossover is based on Tata's Impact 2.0 design philosophy. It gets a Harrier-like front fascia with slim LED daytime running lights on either side of the grille and headlamps positioned lower down on the front bumper.www.team-bhp.com