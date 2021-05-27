Cancel
MedEncentive and Validation Institute partner to guarantee lower healthcare costs

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployee and government health plan sponsors are assured cost savings. Validation Institute, an organization formed to certify claims made by population health and cost-containment vendors, and MedEncentive, a digital health-improvement and cost-containment service, today announced an unprecedented partnership to guarantee overall cost savings to health insurance customers, such as self-insured employers and government-sponsored health plans.

