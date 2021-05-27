Rec League youngsters prepping for bright futures on the pitch

Sandpoint Rec Soccer League is nearing the end of the spring season, and the league wanted to bring attention to these hard-working kids in the U6 division. Pictured (from left) are Violet Corum, Estelle Skinner, Jace Tuttle, Greyson Yates, Levi Buechner, Noelle Ribeiro, Jaxen Fournier and Angeline Crosby of the Rice Krispies team. These kids continue to rack up goals every Saturday while playing hard this spring season. Most importantly, they’re having a ton of fun playing the game together, and their coach is extremely proud of them.