Five Southeastern Louisiana softball student-athletes were named to the 2021 All-Southland Conference Softball Teams, which were released by the league office on Monday. Representing SLU among the league’s best were junior outfielder Aeriyl Mass, junior third baseman Lindsey Rizzo, freshman outfielder Audrey Greely, senior designated player Anna Rodenberg and junior pitcher Heather Zumo. Mass was named to the first team, Rizzo and Greely were second team selections, while Rodenberg and Zumo were place on the third team.