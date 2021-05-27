Cancel
Mississippi State

Editorial: Texas, Mississippi threaten 50 years of compromise by seeking to erode Roe v. Wade

By The Editorial Board
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven all the effort lawmakers in Texas and other red states are pouring into making abortion illegal, you’d never know that the procedure, legal in this country for nearly 50 years, is becoming increasingly rare. In Texas, two recently passed bills exemplify the extreme efforts. After 14 years of trying,...

www.houstonchronicle.com
Congress & CourtsFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Here's why Roe v. Wade is in jeopardy

I write to amplify a point briefly mentioned by Dr. Feiseher in his op-ed about the abortion case coming before the Supreme Court. First let me say that the reason Roe v. Wade is in jeopardy is that it was argued on shaky constitutional grounds. The 14th Amendment was written to close a loophole in the 13th Amendment that allowed southerners to return Black men to slavery by arresting them for minor crimes.
Texas StateNBC News

Texas' voting bill to support Trump's 'Big Lie' will eventually pass. Blame the Supreme Court.

The ultimate (and likely) success of Texas Republican’s efforts to pass a voter suppression bill carefully targeted to make it harder for people in cities — i.e., places where there are large populations of people who are not white and who Republicans believe reliably vote Democrat — to exercise their right to vote will rest on the actions of five critical allies, all justices of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Congress & CourtsDartmouth

Roseman: Overturning Roe v. Wade is Not the Solution

If we’re going to protect life, we need to amend the Constitution. The Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health has sparked controversy on both sides of the political aisle. The central issue of this case is whether the state of Mississippi can outlaw abortions after the fifteenth week of pregnancy, which is before a fetus is viable to live outside of the womb. For thirty years, the Supreme Court has never upheld a “pre-viability” ban of this kind. If the Court were to uphold this Mississippi statute, it would mark a distinctive shift in its attitude toward abortion. Yet, regardless of the Court’s decision, the extent to which the Court’s ruling will impact access to abortion — both in Mississippi as well as the United States as a whole — remains unclear.
Congress & Courtsdepauliaonline.com

Supreme Court to hear case that may upset Roe v. Wade

Women anxiously await the Supreme Court ruling on a Texas abortion case next year due to the possibility of the case upsetting the Roe v. Wade precedent. The Supreme Court is set to hear a Texas abortion case that currently bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and lets random parties sue abortion providers, according to Women’s March. If ruling in favor of Texas, it could affect the precedent Roe v. Wade has set for women’s reproductive rights for the past 50 years.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The last days of Roe v. Wade?

Pro-choice abortion advocates are warning ominously that the Supreme Court is about to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision. The head of the Center for Reproductive Rights said “alarm bells are ringing loudly” with the threat of overturning Roe. Democratic politicians are raising the same alarms. The...
Mississippi StateThe New Yorker

The Unique Dangers of the Supreme Court’s Decision to Hear a Mississippi Abortion Case

One of the most striking facts in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that the Supreme Court has now agreed to hear, concerns the identity of one of the parties. Jackson Women’s Health is the only licensed abortion clinic in Mississippi. Women seeking its services often have to travel hundreds of miles to the pink building on North State Street, in Jackson, and to either make the trip twice or find somewhere to stay—Mississippi imposes a twenty-four-hour waiting period after mandatory in-person counselling. Girls younger than eighteen need a parent’s permission or a waiver from a court. And when a woman arrives she is usually subjected to people shouting through megaphones that she is murdering her child. The city tried to limit the noise, which reportedly can be heard inside businesses down the street, but the ordinance was revoked after a challenge. “If there are protesters outside on the day of your procedure, please ignore them and come directly into the clinic,” the clinic’s Web site advises. “You don’t have to stop.”
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

Roe v. Wade could be gone next year. Then what?

The world is opening back up. Summer is almost upon us. A president whose term was defined by chaos has been replaced by another who—love him or hate him—makes a bit less news on a day-to-day basis. It’s hard to square the general feeling of a return to normalcy with something else that is happening right now: The creeping possibility that Roe v. Wade could be overturned soon, remaking the reality of abortion rights in the United States.
U.S. PoliticsLongview News-Journal

Flowers: Why Roe v. Wade could soon be aborted

I’m not going to change your mind about abortion. This is not a “hearts and minds” sort of essay, seeking common ground on a battlefield bloodier than Gettysburg. This is a simple acknowledgment that, for the first time in 48 years, there is a strong possibility that the most cited, most manipulated, most controversial Supreme Court decision of the last century will be consigned to the margins of history.
Congress & CourtsMinot Daily News

What if court overturns Roe v. Wade?

As soon as the Supreme Court granted cert in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, I rushed online to see the anticipated outcry. More on that in a moment. The case challenges the constitutionality of Mississippi’s gestational age law that barred abortions past 15 weeks except in...
Congress & CourtsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Will Bunch: Overturning Roe v. Wade would throw a political live grenade into 2022 midterms

One of the great political memes of the Trump era was that Maine’s moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins is “concerned” over the president’s latest extreme action — even as she continued to vote in lockstep with a GOP dominated by the Former Guy. But one thing that Collins insisted she wasn’t concerned about — even as Donald Trump tilted the Supreme Court to the far right with his three appointments — was the fear that the new justices might vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationally.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Republicans Want to Overturn Roe v. Wade, and They May Soon Be Able To

Growing up during the 1980s and 1990s, my second-wave feminist mother, writer Erica Jong, was obsessed with Roe v. Wade. Born in 1942, she came of age in a world without safe legal abortion. She knew what was at stake with the 1973 ruling that protected a woman’s right to choose “without excessive government restriction.” Roe v. Wade was a huge victory for my mother’s generation. They could point to the Supreme Court decision as something tangible they did; their blood and sweat had changed the calculus of women’s lives. “No more women will die of back-alley abortions,” my mother would say. “No more wire hangers.”
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Overturning Roe v. Wade could make the nation politically healthier

The Supreme Court recently announced it will take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to a Mississippi law that all but bans abortions after 15 weeks. It’s the first case in years that could result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that, along with a companion case, Doe v. Bolton, legalized abortion on demand everywhere in the country.