Housing and where do we go from here?

America’s founders clearly understood that private property is the foundation not only of prosperity but of freedom itself. Common law, state law, and the Constitution provide the rights of people to acquire, use, and dispose of property freely and without interference from government. The Constitution protects property rights through the Fifth and Fourteenth amendments’ due process clauses and, more directly, through the fifth Amendment’s takings clause: “nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation.” The main legal property rights guaranteed by the government are the right of possession, the right of control, the right of exclusion, the right to derive income, and the right of disposition.