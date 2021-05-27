Housing and where do we go from here?
(This piece is the second in a series to address the issue of housing availability and affordability in the greater Sandpoint region.) In 2019, the city conducted a housing assessment to better understand the local housing market and its ability to meet the needs of Sandpoint residents. The study provided a snapshot of housing inventory and examined general population and demographic changes over the last 5-10 years. Included within this data was an analysis of housing affordability and availability.bonnercountydailybee.com