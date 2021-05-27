Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandpoint, ID

Welcome, get involved and support the Panida

Bonner County Daily Bee
 13 days ago

Welcome. Times are changing in Sandpoint. There has been so much conversation lately about so many new people moving to Sandpoint. I want to say welcome and and invite you to "get involved." So many of us came from other places and were lucky enough to find Sandpoint. I myself...

bonnercountydailybee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Sandpoint, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Sandpoint, ID
Society
Sandpoint, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Community#The Environmental League#The Panida Theater#Fundraisers#Sydnie Stern Sandpoint#Opera#Interests#Movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Onward & Upward

Speakers at the Onward & Upward with Grace & Gratitude women's conference left the crowd with a message — to better the world by being themselves. Hosted by the North Idaho Alliance, Soroptimist International, the Women's Council of Realtors, and Hayden Chamber of Commerce, the "Onward & Upward with Grace & Gratitude" conference offered women the opportunity to network and learn from regional leaders Friday.
Sandpoint, IDSandpoint Reader

Emily Articulated: Public libraries

My childhood library was a squat brick building with two sentry-like willow trees and a view of the sediment-stained Tomorrow River — a sleepy stream that winds its way through my 1,000-person hometown. Inside were rows of long shelves, all lined with colorful bindings, and handwritten labels. This little library...
Idaho StatePosted by
TheStreet

It's Time To Celebrate The Students! Idaho Virtual Academy Class Of 2021 Are Ready To Move Forward

After a school year like no other, Idaho Virtual Academy ( IDVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony and three regional in-person ceremonies throughout the state for students and families that would like to attend. One of the ceremonies is a unique "Drive-In" theatre style experience, held at the MotorVu Drive In, in Idaho Falls on May 18 th at 8pm.
Post Register

IDHW, Empower Idaho support group series highlights pandemic resilience strategies

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), in conjunction with Empower Idaho, announced a series of virtual interactive support groups for all Idahoans interested in learning how to cope with the challenges and stress of a year of COVID-19. “This is a chance for Idahoans to connect and maybe even make new friends while exchanging ideas and learning from each other after a year of COVID. We can learn from reflecting upon the experiences of the past year and hopefully gain strength from each other in this series," said Alacia Handy, who works for the Division of Behavioral Health said.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Lifetree explores how to capitalize on turning points

How to make the most of life’s transitions will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Monday, May 17, at 2 p.m. The program, titled “Reboot Your Life: The Art of Turning Your Life Around,” features a filmed interview with Vinh Chung, a Vietnamese immigrant and author of “Where the Wind Leads.” After their empire of rice mills in Vietnam was confiscated by a communist regime, Chung’s family made a risky decision to leave the country in search of a better life.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Private property is foundation of freedom, prosperity

America’s founders clearly understood that private property is the foundation not only of prosperity but of freedom itself. Common law, state law, and the Constitution provide the rights of people to acquire, use, and dispose of property freely and without interference from government. The Constitution protects property rights through the Fifth and Fourteenth amendments’ due process clauses and, more directly, through the fifth Amendment’s takings clause: “nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation.” The main legal property rights guaranteed by the government are the right of possession, the right of control, the right of exclusion, the right to derive income, and the right of disposition.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

River of Life welcomes Katons

Tim and Michelle Katon are speaking at River of Life Fellowship, 702 Church St., this weekend. The Katons will speak at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 14-15; and at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 16. The community is invited to join the congregation for a weekend of teaching,...
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.
Sandpoint, IDSandpoint Reader

As fresh as it gets

When Cory Diamond approaches Sandpoint restaurant owners about purchasing fresh, saltwater shrimp from his operation in Noxon, Mont., he said it takes a moment for the offer to sink in. “It’s just kind of odd,” he said. “It takes people a second to realize what’s going on.”. This oddity is...
Bonner County, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Elsaesser being honored for legal contributions

SANDPOINT — A longtime Bonner County attorney is among two alumni being honored today by the University of Idaho College of Law for their outstanding contributions to the legal profession during commencement ceremonies this month. Ford Elsaesser Jr. ’77 will receive the Sheldon A. Vincenti Award for Exemplary Service on...
Sandpoint, IDSandpoint Reader

Ken’s Friends project to benefit LillyBrooke Family Justice Center

The Inland Northwest Chapter of Canine Companions for Independence and Mountain West Bank are teaming up for a special project benefiting the kids of Sandpoint’s LillyBrooke Family Justice Center, raising funds at both the Sandpoint and Ponderay bank locations starting Friday, May 14 through Friday, May 21. The project, titled...
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

SID pulls Fourth celebration permit

SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Independence Day, Inc. has withdrawn its permit application to host any Fourth of July events. The decision to pull the application follows a 4-2 vote by Sandpoint City Council last week to affirm a denial of their permit, allowing the Sandpoint Lions Club to host the event instead.
Bonner County, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Banks, CCI team up to help 'Ken's Kids'

SANDPOINT — It's hard to deny that Ken, Bonner County's courthouse dog, is cute as can be. It's also hard to deny that the work he does to comfort the county's youngest victims is invaluable. Now, thanks to a fundraiser where the Northwest Chapter of Canine Companions for Independence is...
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Veteran presented Quilt of Valor

Darrell Gritten was recently presented with a Quilt of Valor by Carolyn Inge of Sandpoint. A Hemet, California, resident, Gritten served in the U S Army starting in 1976 and retired from the reserves as a colonel in 2004. The quilt was pieced and finished by Carolyn and quilted by...
Sandpoint, IDSandpoint Reader

Two Fourths equal a whole lot of trouble

Perhaps it’s fitting that a holiday commemorating the commencement of a world-historical conflict should generate controversy. So it has been with Sandpoint’s traditional Fourth of July celebration — canceled by its longtime sponsors, the Lions Club, in 2020 in an abundance of caution over COVID-19 exposure and picked up by an independent group, Sandpoint Independence Day.
Bonner County, IDBonner County Daily Bee

First City Nature Challenge yields results

North Idaho’s first City Nature Challenge, the City Nature Challenge: Bonner County, took place from April 30 through May 3. The CNC is an international bio-blitz, where people find and document plants and animals using the free iNaturalist app. The information collected is useful in any number of ways. But, most importantly, it provides an opportunity to get connected to the incredible biodiversity that surrounds us.