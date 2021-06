SANDPOINT - Have you always wanted to play cornhole, but aren't sure how?. The 7B Baggers and Sandbagger Cornhole are hosting a free cornhole clinic for all ages outside at MickDuff's Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St, from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. Local American Cornhole League pro Ryan Huffey and some of North Idaho's best players will be on hand to go over the basics of the game and cover some in-depth material on cornhole.