Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

(Published in The Norman Trans...

Norman Transcript
 14 days ago

FP-2021-964 NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME. Take notice that Amy Turner, mother of the minor child named above, has filed in the above Court a Petition to have the minor child’s name changed as follows; from R. Richard Collier to R. Collier Turner; that the same will be heard by Cleveland County District Court Judge Puckett, in Cleveland County Courthouse located at 201 South Jones Avenue, Norman, Oklahoma on the 7th of June, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock a.m.; and that any person may file a written protest in the case, prior to the date set for hearing.

marketplace.normantranscript.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cleveland County, OK
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Cleveland, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Cleveland County, OK
Government
City
Norman, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court A Petition#Cleveland County State#Court#June#Petition#Hearing#Mother#Changed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

City could revoke mask mandate Tuesday

The Norman City Council could rescind all of its COVID-19 pandemic ordinances, including the city’s mask mandate, during its meeting Tuesday night, an agenda shows. Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript Monday there will be presentations of the current state of the pandemic from the University of Oklahoma’s COVID Dr. Dale Bratzler, Norman Regional Health System’s Dr. Kate Cook and Cleveland County Regional Health Director Jackie Kanak.
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Former ODOC director appointed to vacant Oklahoma County Jail Trust seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Allbaugh, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, officials announced Monday morning. According to a news release from the Oklahoma County Detention Center, during Monday’s Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting, members filled...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system has been appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel. Allbaugh served as director of the Department of Corrections from 2016...
Oklahoma StateHuron Daily Tribune

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 18 May 2021

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 6 (1) Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

No. PB-2021-106 All creditors having claims against Darrell Wayne Cain, deceased, are required to present same, with a description of all security interests and other collateral, if any, held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to Kimberly D. Freed, Personal Representative, at the Law Office of Cheryl Clayton, P.C., Attorney for Personal Representative, at 110 South Main Street, Post Office Box 88, Noble, Oklahoma, 73068, on or before the 22nd day of July, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Oklahoma Statewattagnet.com

MeatOut Day coming to Oklahoma? Not a chance!

What happened when People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) tried to insult Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt with a billboard calling him a “meathead” in his own state?. Well, Stitt wore it as a badge of honor, and he recently used it as an opportunity to promote and show his appreciation for the state’s meat and livestock industry.
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

Tax deadline Monday for many except Oklahoma and Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While Monday is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.
Lexington, OKNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

SOLICITATION FOR BIDS (BID NOTICE) Sealed bids, in the form of Online Bidding only, will be received by the Capital Assets Management, Construction and Properties (CAP up to 96 hours prior to the time and date indicated below. The bids will be opened and read aloud after the time indicated. Copies of the plans and bid documents may be obtained from the CAP’s Online Plan Room accessed from: HYPERLINK "https://omes.ok.gov/services/construction-and-properties" https://omes.ok.gov/services/construction-and-properties.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

Case No. PB-2020-80 Judge Bethany Stanley. NOTICE OF HEARING FINAL REPORT OF THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION OF THE ESTATE, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS-AT-LAW, AND DISCHARGE OF THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cynthia Lynn Ramey, the duly appointed, qualified land acting Personal Representative of the Estate...
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION TO CONFIRM SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND TO ALLOW AND APPORTION FEES AND EXPENSES AND MOTION TO ALLOW AND APPORTION ATTORNEYS FEES AND EXPENSES AND FOR ORDER DIRECTING DISBURSEMENT OF SALE PROCEEDS. THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA TO: Mary Priscilla Lara, individually and as Independent Executrix of...
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

Case No. PB-2019-73 Judge Bethany Stanley. NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR FINAL DECREE AND DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION OF ESTATE. Notice is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of Adrian Shane McCoy, deceased, that on the 14th day of April, 2021, there was filed in the District Court in and for Cleveland County, State of Oklahoma, a Petition for Final Decree and Decree of Distribution of Estate.
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons interested in the Estate of PATRICIA ANN FARR. Deceased, that on this date, Lois Sherwood produced and filed in the District Court of Cleveland County, State of Oklahoma, an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of said Decedent, and also filed in said Court a Petition praying for the probate of said Will, and that Letters Testamentary issue thereon to Lois Sherwood. Said Petition further prays that the heirs, devisees and legatees of said Decedent be determined with respect to waiver procedures as provided by the applicable statutes of the State of Oklahoma. Pursuant to an Order of said Court, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 10th day of June, 2021 at the hour of 9:00 o'clock A.M. has been appointed as the time for hearing said Petition and proving said Will, in the Courtroom of the undersigned Judge, or the Judge to whom this cause is assigned on said date, in the County Courthouse in the city of Norman, Cleveland County, Oklahoma, when and where all persons interested may appear and contest same as provided by law.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!