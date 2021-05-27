(Published in The Norman Trans...
FP-2021-964 NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME. Take notice that Amy Turner, mother of the minor child named above, has filed in the above Court a Petition to have the minor child’s name changed as follows; from R. Richard Collier to R. Collier Turner; that the same will be heard by Cleveland County District Court Judge Puckett, in Cleveland County Courthouse located at 201 South Jones Avenue, Norman, Oklahoma on the 7th of June, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock a.m.; and that any person may file a written protest in the case, prior to the date set for hearing.marketplace.normantranscript.com