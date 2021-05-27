Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

MedEncentive and Validation Institute partner to guarantee lower healthcare costs

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployee and government health plan sponsors are assured cost savings. Validation Institute, an organization formed to certify claims made by population health and cost-containment vendors, and MedEncentive, a digital health-improvement and cost-containment service, today announced an unprecedented partnership to guarantee overall cost savings to health insurance customers, such as self-insured employers and government-sponsored health plans.

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Population Health#Healthcare Costs#Healthcare Insurance#Health Care Costs#Health Care Providers#Medicaid#Validation Institute#The Mait Program#Ge#The Validation Institute#Company#Health Benefits Advisors#Conventional Healthcare#Health Improvement#Cost Savings#Digital Health#Health Plan#Financial Incentives#Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Intel
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
Health ServicesBusiness Insider

PQA Presents CarePlus Health Plans with its Excellence in Quality Award

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., Florida’s largest* 5 out of 5-star Medicare Advantage plan, has been recognized by the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) with its Excellence in Quality award for exemplary management of medications for its members. CarePlus is a subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). PQA provides two awards, an...
Health Servicesmhealthintelligence.com

3 Data-Backed Strategies to Reduce Readmissions

Hospital readmissions cost the U.S. healthcare system an estimated $26 billion per year. But to improve these outcomes, health plans need a window into their members’ health needs at home. View this on-demand webcast to hear from Wellframe leaders as they examine the key findings from their Q2 Member Impact...
HealthHouston Chronicle

Caravan Health Founder Lynn Barr Appointed to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission

Lynn Barr brings extensive rural health expertise to the Congressional advisory body. Today, Caravan Health company founder and executive chair Lynn Barr was appointed to a three-year term as a member of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC). Ms. Barr is a pioneer in implementing value-based payment models in Medicare for independent rural providers, federally qualified health centers, and safety net community health systems. She will bring this expertise to MedPAC, which was established by the Balanced Budget Act of 1997 to advise the United States Congress on payment issues affecting the administration of the Medicare program.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

5 insights to help health systems find success with specialty pharmacy

Specialty drugs are already the fastest growing segment of pharmacy spend in the United States and the category is only expected to get bigger in the years ahead. Health systems and hospitals see an opportunity to play in the specialty pharmacy space due to the economics, as well as improved patient outcomes and experience.
HealthMedCity News

Increasing plant-based offerings at hospitals can improve community health outcomes

Nutrition directly influences clinical outcomes of patients. Yet, many hospitals have historically provided unhealthful food options—a decision that impacts millions of people living with food allergies, chronic diseases and GI intolerance. Patients who require tube feeding have even fewer allergen-free choices as the enteral formulas predominantly available to them contain synthetic ingredients, which can cause impaired digestion and intolerance and lead to longer stays in the ICU.
Health ServicesPosted by
HIT Consultant

As CMS Delays CHART, Rural Providers Need to Take Value-Based Care into Their Own Hands

The answer to solving a healthcare crisis that exacerbates barriers to care among some of the most vulnerable patient populations in the country is staring us in the face. For rural hospitals straining under the weight of erratic patient volumes, sicker populations and lack of funding, the path forward is in value-based care. But providers can’t stand idly by waiting for the government to step in and help them make that change. They need to save themselves.
Economyaithority.com

Carrus Adds National and Local Healthcare Externship and Hiring Partners

The Organization’s Allied Health Training Division, Careerstep, Connects Learners to Externship Experiences and Hiring Partner Networks, Helping Healthcare Organizations Fill in-Demand Roles. Carrus announced that it has added nationally renowned and locally trusted healthcare organizations to its expanding employer partner network to support CareerStep learners. The company supports its learners...
Healthcapitalandmain.com

What Crisis? Why the Health Insurance Business is Booming

Last year, as America’s health insurance behemoths raked in staggering profits in the midst of a brutal pandemic, defenders of the revenue haul pointed specifically to 2021 as the time when things would even out. People who’d been afraid to go to the doctor or who had postponed an elective procedure, industry spokespeople predicted, would come out in droves in the new year. Insurance companies would start paying more claims and making less money.
Health ServicesBusiness Insider

CenterWell Senior Primary Care Extends its Value-Based Care to People with Original Medicare

CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a fast-growing provider of whole-person, senior-focused healthcare, is participating in a new federal population health program that will allow CenterWell to extend and enhance its care-team approach for Original Medicare beneficiaries. CenterWell, which operates 67 payer-agnostic primary care centers across eight states, is part of Humana’s...
Healthwhvoradio.com

Deadline for Kentuckians to Sign Up for Reduced-Cost Health Insurance Coverage in August

Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday that more uninsured Kentuckians are eligible for reduced-cost health care coverage under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021. To take advantage of reduced- and no-cost plans, Beshear says eligible Kentuckians — both uninsured and current enrollees — must be properly enrolled through the health insurance marketplace at healthcare.gov.
Healthhealthcaredive.com

CVS Caremark CMO on addressing disparities through data

Sree Chaguturu is CVS Health's senior vice president and chief medical officer for CVS Caremark. As the United States grappled with the enormous threat posed by the coronavirus last spring and social distancing measures took hold, we saw a significant drop in people accessing routine and preventive care. With a new, deadly and little understood virus, many healthcare providers shut down for non-emergency medical care.
Healthforrester.com

Health Insurers: Taking Average To The Extreme

For the first time in the history of Forrester’s Customer Experience Index (CX Index™), every health insurer tracked in the study earned a rating of “OK.” Although this sounds more worthy of one-handed applause than a standing ovation, it marks steady upward progress for an industry where more than two-thirds of brands landed in the “Poor” category when the CX Index launched in 2016.
Health ServicesMcKnight's

CMS: Lower COVID rates linked to higher nursing home quality ratings

A new study from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has linked higher nursing home quality ratings with reduced COVID-19 outbreak severity and death. The findings support the use of the agency’s star ratings system for identifying areas needing improvement and reducing the risk of future infectious outbreaks, federal researchers say.
U.S. PoliticsNewswise

American Society of Anesthesiologists Makes Recommendations to Biden Admin.: Implement ‘No Surprises Act’ Equitably Without Improper Advantage to Health Insurers

Newswise — Today, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) requested the Biden administration include a series of recommendations in its regulations to implement the “No Surprises Act,” the new federal surprise medical bill law, that will be implemented on January 1, 2022. ASA’s recommendations aim to ensure that the law is implemented fairly and equitably without improper benefit to health insurance companies.
Zanesville, OHperrytribune.com

Genesis HealthCare System earns 4-star quality rating

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Genesis HealthCare System earned a fourth consecutive 4-star rating for overall hospital quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Only 29% of the nation’s hospitals achieved a 4-Stars rating, according to a news release from the company. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services...
Technologyehrintelligence.com

Care Org Co-Develops Health IT For Enhanced Interoperability

UCSF’s partnership with Royal Philips will utilize Philips HealthSuite to leverage artificial intelligence that promotes patient access to personal health information, while supporting UCSF providers through intuitive workflows and clinical decision support. The technology will also allow patients to select providers and access virtual care. The cloud-based platform is slated...
Health Serviceswcbe.org

47th In The Nation: A Look At The Health Policy Institute Of Ohio's Health Value Dashboard

If Ohio has some of the world's pre-eminent health care institutions, why does it continue to rank among the worst in the nation in health outcomes, especially considering the amount of money we spend? On the new episode of Prognosis Ohio, part of the WCBE Podcast Experience, Dan Skinner talks with Amy Rohling McGee, President of the Health Policy Institute of Ohio, and Zach Reat, HPIO's Director of Data Management and Analysis, about HPIO's 2021 Health Value Dashboard.
Health Serviceshomecaremag.com

ConcertoCare Named Direct Contracting Entity for CMMI

NEW YORK (June 1, 2021)—ConcertoCare, a risk-bearing in-home primary care provider for seniors, was named a Direct Contracting Entity (DCE) by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (Innovation Center). As a DCE, ConcertoCare (listed as Perfect Health by CMMI, dba ConcertoCare) will now be able to offer its world-class care solution to Medicare patients who would benefit from advanced primary care in the home.