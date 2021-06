Ever since the Rolls-Royce Sweptail was unveiled, the automotive world wondered whether coachbuilt cars are making a comeback. The Sweptail was and still is a special model because it is truly unique. The car was built according to the specifications laid out by the customer and the design/engineering team. And the best part: there’s no other like it in the world. What was once a rather common occurrence, namely seeing cars made by various coachbuilders around the world, is now slowly entering limelight once again.