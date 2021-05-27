UScellular donates $30K to Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa
UScellular announced a $30,000 investment in the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa to provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth. UScellular’s investment supports K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs for members at the club. This is part of a $1 million donation the company made to support 20 Boys & Girls Clubs across its service areas.tulsaworld.com