UScellular donates $30K to Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa

Monday's teachers of the day are Jessica Bond and Kristen Gregory, pre-kindergarten teachers at Tulsa's Mayo Demonstration School. The person who nominated them said that "they are an amazing team, they love and treat their Pre-K students as their own and our student loves being in their class. They take the time to applaud a student for a job well done and for being a good friend. They have lots of fun each day and are patient, kind and incredible teachers."