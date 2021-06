I have recently learned that not every American had the good fortune to grow up drinking cherry lime rickeys, and that’s the sort of tragedy I cannot turn a blind eye to. The cherry lime rickey is a soda fountain staple throughout much of the northeast that is, just like soda fountains themselves, gradually vanishing from the landscape. I haven’t been able to find one in the wild ever since I moved away from my hometown of Brooklyn five years ago; while I have been able to find some sort of cherry-lime relief at a suburban Sonic, no “-ade” or “slush” is comparable to the tart, fizzy perfection that is a rickey. If you have yet to experience its splendor, get ready to have your life changed.