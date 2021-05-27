Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Proposal to decriminalize abortion prompts debate in Malta

By KEVIN SCHEMBRI ORLAND Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALETTA, Malta (AP) — A proposal to decriminalize abortion in Malta has stirred up a polarized debate on an issue long considered taboo in the country with the strictest abortion laws in the European Union. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.

www.timesdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion In Malta#Abortion Laws#Taboo#Valetta#Ap#The European Union#Decriminalize Abortion#Proposal#Debate#Digital Subscription#Country#Community#Auto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsTimes Daily

Top EU court rejects Hungary challenge to values sanction

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court on Thursday dismissed Hungary’s attempt to overturn a European Parliament action aimed at holding the country to account for what lawmakers consider to be a breach of the bloc’s values. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
EconomyDerrick

Germany welcomes EU tax transparency deal for big companies

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. The deal late Tuesday between representatives of the EU's 27 nations and the European Parliament ends five years of haggling over country-by-country...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Biden's Budget Proposal Reverses A Decades-Long Ban On Abortion Funding

President Biden's budget proposal fulfills a campaign promise to remove a longstanding ban on federal funding for most abortions known as the Hyde Amendment. The budget plan, released late last week, would drop the policy which has restricted funding for abortion through federal programs such as Medicaid. The rule, in effect since 1980, includes exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or to save a pregnant woman's life.
Des Moines, IAkiwaradio.com

GOP Lawmakers Approve Language For Proposed Amendment On Abortion

Des Moines, Iowa — Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate have taken a first step toward amending the Iowa Constitution to say it doesn’t protect abortion rights. The House approved language for the proposed amendment Tuesday night and the Senate approved it today Wednesday. Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, says it’s a response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling.
Immigrationrock947.com

Denmark agrees law to deport asylum seekers outside Europe

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s parliament on Thursday passed a law enabling the Nordic country to relocate asylum seekers to countries outside Europe, defying calls to abandon the plans from NGOs and the United Nations, which fear an erosion of refugees’ rights. The move to pass the bill, with 70 lawmakers...
Jackson, MSAntelope Valley Press

Last abortion clinic at center of US debate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The bright pink building in an eclectic neighborhood of Mississippi’s capital goes by different names. To the anti-abortion protesters whose demonstrations have sparked a noise ordinance, it is an “abortion mill.” To those who work and volunteer there, the facility known as the “pink house” provides the last safe haven in Mississippi for women who choose to have an abortion.
Public HealthNature.com

Divisive COVID ‘lab leak’ debate prompts dire warnings from researchers

Allegations that COVID escaped from a Chinese lab make it harder for nations to collaborate on ending the pandemic — and fuel online bullying, some scientists say. Calls to investigate Chinese laboratories have reached a fever pitch in the United States, as Republican leaders allege that the coronavirus causing the pandemic was leaked from one, and as some scientists argue that this ‘lab leak’ hypothesis requires a thorough, independent inquiry. But for many researchers, the tone of the growing demands is unsettling. They say the volatility of the debate could thwart efforts to study the virus’s origins.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

GOP Leaders Reach Agreement on Proposed Abortion Rights Amendment

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate are taking a first step toward amending the Iowa Constitution to say it doesn’t protect abortion rights. The House approved language for the proposed amendment Tuesday night and the Senate approved it today (Wednesday). Senate President Jake Chapman called it a necessary response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling. The Republican from Adel said, “regrettably, five unelected judges with the stroke a pen fabricated a constitutional right to an abortion under Iowa’s Constitution.” He says the amendment will allow the people to decide who’s going to make laws regarding abortion. The measure must pass the legislature in 2023 or 2024 before it’s presented to Iowa voters. Christina Bohannon, a Democrat from Iowa City who is a University of Iowa law professor, called the amendment an attempt “to turn back the clock to some imaginary time when there were no abortions.”
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Irish MEP calls for stringent crypto regulations in Europe

Chris MacManus, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) representing Midland Northwest, Ireland, has called for strict crypto regulations in Europe. According to a report on Wednesday, the MEP from Sinn Féin wants wholesale changes to the European Union’s proposed cryptocurrency changes. MacManus has submitted 45 amendments to the EU...
Public Healtheuropanews20.com

EU: Seven countries start issuing COVID-19 Passports

Seven EU Member States have gone live with the European Union's technological method for verifying the security elements contained in the QR codes of all EU Digital COVID Certificates, a month ahead of the deadline for implementation. Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia, and Poland have linked to the gateway...
Politicswsau.com

Top EU court dismisses Hungary’s complaint over democracy probe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The top European Union court dismissed on Thursday Hungary’s challenge against the opening in 2018 of a disciplinary procedure against Budapest for undermining democracy in the formerly communist country. Budapest had challenged on procedural grounds a European Parliament vote three years ago stating that Prime Minister Viktor...