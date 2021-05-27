Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

(Published in The Norman Trans...

Norman Transcript
 14 days ago

Case No.: PB-2021-179 All creditors having claims against Justin Boss Richison, Deceased, are required to present the same, with a description of all security interests and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to the named Administrator, c/o John P. Falcone, 6301 Waterford Blvd., Suite 320, Oklahoma City, OK 73118, on or before the following presentment date: July 13, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.

marketplace.normantranscript.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Norman, OK
Business
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheek Falcone#The Estate Of Justin Boss#Petitioner#Pllc Oklahoma City#Waterford Blvd#Administrator#July#Respect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

City could revoke mask mandate Tuesday

The Norman City Council could rescind all of its COVID-19 pandemic ordinances, including the city’s mask mandate, during its meeting Tuesday night, an agenda shows. Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript Monday there will be presentations of the current state of the pandemic from the University of Oklahoma’s COVID Dr. Dale Bratzler, Norman Regional Health System’s Dr. Kate Cook and Cleveland County Regional Health Director Jackie Kanak.
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

$1,200 incentive, end to federal $300 unemployment payments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gvoer Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt are joined by a number of employers to announce a new workforce incentive. Oklahomans that return to work will receive a $1,200 incentive Gov. Stitt announced. He also said that Oklahoma will end the...
Oklahoma State5newsonline.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state is ending a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month. Stitt made the announcement Monday at a trucking company in Oklahoma City. Stitt says he's constantly hearing from employers in Oklahoma who are having trouble hiring workers for open positions. In...
Cleveland County, OKNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

Notice is given that on the 16th day of June, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in the Cleveland County Office Building, 201 S. Jones, Suite 200, in the City of Norman, the Sheriff of said County will offer for sale and sell, with appraisement, for cash, at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, all that certain real estate in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, to wit:
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
KRMG

Governor announces $1,200 return to work incentive

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced a couple of bold moves Monday to get people back to work. “Our challenge is not to get businesses back open,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “We’ve done that. It’s been getting employees back to work. Without a doubt, one of the factors causing this has been the continued extension of extra federal benefits.”
Norman, OKNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

NOTICE TO CREDITORS; NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR SUMMARY ADMINISTRATION, AND THE PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, DISTRIBUTION OF ESTATE AND DISCHARGE. NOTICE IS HEREBY given to all persons interested in the Estate of Dean Leroy Britlee, Deceased, that on this date, Janet Brinlee, who may be contacted through counsel at the address below, filed a Petition for Summary Administration in the District Court of Cleveland County, State of Oklahoma, praying that Letters of Special Administration issue to Janet Brinlee, that Letters of Administration, if necessary, issue to the same. Said Petition further prays that the heirs-at-law of said Decedent be determined; that the final accounting be waived; the property of the Decedent subject to the jurisdiction of this Court be distributed; and that the Special Administrator be discharged, and for other relief as prayed for in said Petition, which Petition you may refer to for further particulars. The names, ages and last known addresses of the heirs-at-law, individuals having first right to serve as Personal Representative herein so far as known to the Petitioner are:
Lexington, OKNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

SOLICITATION FOR BIDS (BID NOTICE) Sealed bids, in the form of Online Bidding only, will be received by the Capital Assets Management, Construction and Properties (CAP up to 96 hours prior to the time and date indicated below. The bids will be opened and read aloud after the time indicated. Copies of the plans and bid documents may be obtained from the CAP’s Online Plan Room accessed from: HYPERLINK "https://omes.ok.gov/services/construction-and-properties" https://omes.ok.gov/services/construction-and-properties.
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Former ODOC director appointed to vacant Oklahoma County Jail Trust seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Allbaugh, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, officials announced Monday morning. According to a news release from the Oklahoma County Detention Center, during Monday’s Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting, members filled...
Oklahoma City, OKkswo.com

Governor Stitt announces incentive to bring people back to workforce

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is offering those on unemployment an incentive to return to work. He and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt on Monday announced the Return to Work Incentive. They are offering $1,200 to the first 20,000 Oklahomans receiving unemployment benefits...
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system has been appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel. Allbaugh served as director of the Department of Corrections from 2016...
Oklahoma City, OKnews9.com

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Hosts Metro Job Fair

Approximately 12,000 positions are up for grabs here in the Oklahoma City area as the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission hosts its job fair beginning Monday. "We hear about restaurants who have to be open three days instead of seven or close early and open late because they do not have the workforce numbers they need," OESC executive director Shelley Zumwalt said.