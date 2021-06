The 2021 French Open begins on May 24 and Rafael Nadal will face an opportunity to add to an already overwhelming legacy. Nadal is the all-time leader in career victories at Roland Garros, claiming 13 titles, and enters the French Open 2021 bracket as the betting favorite once again. Nadal is -120 according to the latest 2021 French Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook. He is joined in favorite status by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is +300 to win the 2021 French Open. Before you make any 2021 French Open picks for the men's champion, you need to see who Sean Calvert is backing.