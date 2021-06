Many can agree that having to wear masks as part of our daily lives has been an absolute drag. From the trivial to the more serious of reasons too. With half our faces covered, we were forced to live in a seemingly expressionless society. Conversations in business or personal settings became utterances of muffled words. Our bespectacled counterparts would complain about their eyeglasses becoming quickly fogged. And those of us with chronic respiratory ailments could barely breathe with fabric obstructing our mouths and noses.