Colorado bill would limit 529 plan tax deductions

A major tax reform bill proposes to cap how much Colorado parents can contribute to college savings accounts before state taxes kick in. Supporters of the bill say a planned $15,000 yearly cap on tax-free contributions to what’s known as 529 college savings plans would rein in tax breaks for wealthier families and place Colorado college savings accounts in line with other states’ and their intended purpose — to help low-income and middle-class families save and invest for their children’s higher education.