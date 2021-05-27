INTERVIEW: Fittipaldi on (belatedly) picking up the family torch at the Speedway

There is a quiet confidence in Pietro Fittipaldi. Rightfully so, after having qualified 13th for his debut Indianapolis 500 and in turn, bringing his family name back into the historic race for the first time since 1995, when second cousin Christian Fittipaldi finished runner-up. But there’s something more to it as the 24-year-old Miami-born Brazilian strolls down Gasoline Alley at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway like he’s been here before.