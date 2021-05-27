Dinner with The Skeedle Brothers at K.J. Farrell's

Whether you’ve moved off the Hill to live in an apartment or were ousted thanks to COVID-19 (lookin’ at you Class of 2020/21) the Bruin dining hall withdrawals are real. One of the things I miss most about residential dining is the deliciously outrageous themed dinners---one of the many things making UCLA dining so incredible. These special meals popped up a couple of times each quarter at all four dining halls. The themes were boundlessly creative; in my two years on the Hill, they included 1920’s Paris, Día de Los Muertos, Harry Potter, Indian Market, K-Pop, Pacific Island Cuisine, Black History Month, Dinner at Nonna’s, Chinese New Year, Avocado Fest, Carnival, “Brunch on Mamma’s Front Porch,” and Garlic Fest.