Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Dinner with The Skeedle Brothers at K.J. Farrell's

longisland.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleK.J. Farrell's will be presenting an evening of live music with The Skeedle Brothers and a delectable dinner. Space is limited due to local guidelines, so reservations are strongly suggested.

events.longisland.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Food Drink#The Skeedle Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsculturemap.com

Sevy's Grill presents Cakebread Cellars Wine & Food Dinner

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sevy's Grill will present a homage to one of the finest Napa wineries (and families) with a custom menu for a five-course dinner. The evening will feature Lisa Gurvey, Brand Manager, to share insights on the wine.
Food & DrinksHamptons.com

Psychic Dinner Night at Desmond’s

Summer time is the right time to bring your friends and family and join us for dinner and a unique Psychic experience. Psychic Medium Brenda Lee & Co * will join us for this eventful evening. Buffet style dinner includes: Salad, Entrée, Dessert, Coffee and Soda. Dinner includes a one-on-one...
Suamico, WIWBAY Green Bay

What’s for Dinner - Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market

Sponsored - With Father’s Day just around the corner, Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has you covered for dinner, last minute gift ideas and MUST HAVES you can only find at Pelkin’s. With a second location newly opened in Suamico, it’s easier than ever to get the area’s best “smokey meats” and fresh cut meats.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Could this be London's best new roast dinner?

The Blue Boar pub in Westminster (which only opened in May) has teamed up with very excellent, very exciting chef Sally Abé to create what might - might - end up being a legendary London Sunday roast. All the meat is sourced from the highly-rated Lake District Farmers, including a...
RestaurantsNorth Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: Lawyers in Trouble, Live Music and Indoor Dining

This week we've got a story about the state bar possibly suspending a pair of lawyers for ethics violations while representing the county in a case that's already yielded a $1 million lawsuit. Setlist columnist Collin Yeo joins us to talk about the thrill and anxiety of inching back to live music shows, and highlights of this week's gigs. We're also looking at how restaurants are taking varied approaches to seating capacity and masking now that indoor dining restrictions have been lifted. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

WV Culinary Team: Answering the eternal question, 'What's for dinner?'

What’s for dinner? Is there anything more frustrating to hear from our children? It’s almost as bad as, “Are we there yet?”. We are all busy. I have three kids (one in graduate school, two still living at home), a challenging job I love, a household to run alongside my husband, daily exercise I try to fit in and after-school practices in two opposite directions. Sound familiar?
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

The weekend’s best photos: Craft beer, live music and chicken dinners

With the pandemic slowing down and temperatures rising, people are getting out and about to the region’s weekend events. Check out photos from IndieCraft at Mother Stewart’s in Springfield, featuring craft beers from 11 Ohio breweries, nine food trucks and eight bands on Saturday. Mother Stewart’s new permanent outdoor covered stage, located in the brewery’s beer garden, made its debut during the event.
Restaurantsspoonuniversity.com

Why Themed Dinners Make UCLA's Dining Halls >>>

Whether you’ve moved off the Hill to live in an apartment or were ousted thanks to COVID-19 (lookin’ at you Class of 2020/21) the Bruin dining hall withdrawals are real. One of the things I miss most about residential dining is the deliciously outrageous themed dinners---one of the many things making UCLA dining so incredible. These special meals popped up a couple of times each quarter at all four dining halls. The themes were boundlessly creative; in my two years on the Hill, they included 1920’s Paris, Día de Los Muertos, Harry Potter, Indian Market, K-Pop, Pacific Island Cuisine, Black History Month, Dinner at Nonna’s, Chinese New Year, Avocado Fest, Carnival, “Brunch on Mamma’s Front Porch,” and Garlic Fest.
Orlando, FLPosted by
WDBO

Win a Bocelli Package and Dinner at Marlow’s Tavern!

Open the WDBO app and enter from June 21st to July 5th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Andrea Bocelli in concert at the Amway Center, a set of engraved wine tumblers, a bottle of Bocelli wine and a $100 gift card to dine at Marlow’s Tavern!
Food & Drinkslaketravis.com

Live Music at Jules Design Bar

Jules Design Bar is delighted to feature the one and only, Adam Johnson. An original artist keeping the Blues alive, Adam’s sound is cross between Eric Clapton and Lucas Nelson. If this is your jam, then Jules will be the place to be this Saturday 6/26 7-9pm!
MusicCape Gazette

Live Music Saturday Night at Sydney’s - The Elwood Bishop Duo

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Join us for the cars and stay for the food - “American Food with a Southern Twist”. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations or to place carry-out orders. For...
Colusa, CAAppeal-Democrat

Colusa’s Farm to Fork dinner returns Thursday

Organizers of the Colusa Certified Farmers Market are gearing up to host their fifth annual Farm to Fork dinner on Thursday to highlight the wide array of commodities produced in Colusa County and the surrounding area. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to host this event for this year but...
eastcountymagazine.org

A ROMANTIC VALENTINE’S DINNER AT ANDIAMO FEB. 14

February 6, 2015 (San Diego) – Andiamo Ristorante Italiano in Tierrasanta is featuring a special four-course prix fix menu on Valentine's Day, February 14th for $45. Call 858-277-3501 fpr details or visit www.andiamo-ristorante.com to make reservations. Andiamo’s is located at 5950 Santo Road, San Diego.
Lifestyledawsonnews.com

Adlen Robinson: Father’s Day Dinner

I don’t know about the special dad in your life, but my husband only wants one particular type of dinner on Father’s Day—steak and potatoes. I always insist on some sort of vegetable and a salad, and a good bottle of red wine. When it comes to steak, always begin...
RestaurantsTime Out Global

The Park's Finest x Trejo's Tacos collab dinner

Two food powerhouses are joining forces for a collab that'll bring back one of our favorite dishes in L.A. Filipino BBQ joint the Park's Finest has remained temporarily closed throughout the pandemic, but starting this week you can find their signature Mama Leah's Coconut Beef curry for the first time in more than one year—and you can find it in a taco. From June 25 to July 9, you can snag the collaborative Mamacita Leah's Coco Guisado at actor-restaurateur Danny Trejo's taquerias in Hollywood, La Brea and the Original Farmers Market, filling fresh corn tortillas with the Park's Finest's 16-hour–smoked top round in coconut cream, vinegar, chilies and fish sauce.
Recipesevpl.org

Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner

In the follow-up to his New York Times bestseller Antoni in the Kitchen, Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski shares exuberantly easy dinners for every night of the week Let's Do Dinner is an invitation into Antoni's easy kitchen. Dinner with Antoni means satisfying meals full of clean protein and loads of vegetables, with splurges of carbs and decadence. Simple, yes, but always special. Antoni keeps shopping lists short and steps and pans to a minimum.
Recipesgiolittideli.com

Enjoy Fresh, Italian Summer Dinner Fare from Giolitti’s

We serve fresh, Italian summer dinner fare Monday through Saturday from 5:30 to 7 PM in the heart of Annapolis, MD. In our casual osteria, our home-cooked Italian recipes will bring you back to your childhood spent in nonna’s kitchen on summer evenings with the best Spaghetti Aglio e Olio and Eggplant Parmigiana in town. Our antipasto dinner salad is the perfect complement to a hot summer evening, especially when paired with a bright bottle of summer rosé. Our chicken piccata is hand-breaded, baked to perfection, and tossed in a lemon-caper sauce that’ll bring you to the sea-soaked shores of Tuscany. Come join us! Limited seating is available, with patio seating available when weather permits.