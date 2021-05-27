Life as a submariner is good preparation for living in space – Written by U.S. Navy Veteran Kris Kollmorgen
Astronaut training is unsurprisingly a tough experience for even the most promising candidates. There are numerous practical and physical challenges, including an extensive two-year curriculum and three different training stages. For those who make it through the rigorous training process, things will come to an abrupt halt if you aren't made of the right mental muscle. As a 22-year US Navy veteran who served aboard submarines, I can't help but wonder if the long stints submerged in the ocean as a submariner have given me stronger first-hand mental training than what the current space training programs can offer.