Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

By Filip Cleeren, Jon Noble
Autosport Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerrari came into the Monaco weekend as a dark horse for the podium after impressing in Barcelona's slow third sector, which is often a good indication of Monaco pace. But the Scuderia performed beyond its wildest expectations by setting the pace around the streets of the principality. Charles Leclerc took pole, while his late Q3 crash prevented teammate Carlos Sainz from getting near Leclerc's benchmark, settling for fourth on the grid.

www.autosport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Second Circuit#Scuderia#Red Bull#Mercedes#Barcelona#Monaco Pace#Pole#Podiums#Low Speed Corners#Teammate Carlos Sainz#Circuits#Q3#Team Boss Binotto#Austria#Crash#Baku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Hungary
Country
Singapore
News Break
Ferrari
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsBirmingham Star

Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc to start on pole

Quai Antoine [Monaco], May 23 (ANI): Formula One driver Charles Leclerc will begin the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position, Ferrari confirmed on Sunday ahead of the race. Leclerc on Saturday took a sensational pole position in the Monaco Grand Prix despite crashing on his final lap. "Following further in...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Sainz starts sixth after suffering Turn 10 troubles

Carlos Sainz revealed he had been struggling with the revamped Turn 10 as he qualified sixth for his home race, the Spanish Grand Prix. Driving a Ferrari for the first time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the 26-year-old put up a creditable qualifying performance to be only 0.110sec and two positions behind his team-mate, Charles Leclerc.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Sainz wants to drive ‘old-school’ Barcelona final sector

Carlos Sainz says he would prefer Barcelona to revert its layout to its pre-2007 version, with two fast final corners instead of the slower chicane. Two sweeping right-handers used to finish the lap at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but a chicane was installed to slow the cars down in the final part of the lap, as well as creating an acceleration point to try and encourage overtaking at a track where passing has always been difficult.
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Delighted Charles Leclerc praises Ferrari improvements after just missing out on podium spot in his 'very competitive' car at Spanish Grand Prix... as he admits it is 'very good' to see the team heading back up the standings after horror 2020

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is confident that he can battle the top three in Formula One after another impressive race in the Spanish Grand Prix saw him finish fourth. Leclerc finished fourth in Saturday's qualifying and produced a fantastic pass on Bottas at the start of the race today to move up to third, but he had to settle for fourth after Bottas moved ahead again following a pit-stop.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Vettel: Not enough time to advise Sainz about Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel has joked that there is not enough time in a single interview to set out all the advice he has for Carlos Sainz about racing for Ferrari. But that’s okay, the Spaniard is “smart enough” to get it right by himself. After six seasons with Ferrari, Vettel left...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Sainz frustrated, ‘left points on the table’ in Spain

Carlos Sainz was left disappointed with a P7 finish in Spain, believing he “left points on the table” as he spent most of his race stuck behind other drivers. The Ferrari driver had qualified P6 on the grid but lost a couple of places at the start at his home race, but he couldn’t find a way past Daniel Ricciardo in the latter stages to get back into the top six.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Leclerc: Vettel, Sainz not the only hard workers

Charles Leclerc said he is “getting used” to hard-working drivers at Ferrari, but his different approach does not mean less commitment. Recently Sainz discussed his regular visits to Ferrari’s Maranello factory, so many that in the early stages the team were not sure what to do with him. But while...
Motorsportsgrandpx.news

Hamilton the stand-out 2021 driver so far – Sainz

Lewis Hamilton is already emerging as the standout driver of the 2021 season, according to Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. This year’s title battle is being billed as a head-to-head between the seven time world champion and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. “The truth is that I was surprised how easily Hamilton...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Spanish GP: Hamilton outfoxes Verstappen to win

The two leaders came extremely close to touching at the race's first corner, with Verstappen making an aggressive move to get ahead, which forced Mercedes into making two bold strategy calls to get Hamilton back into a position to win his 98th grand prix. At the start, Verstappen appeared to...
Motorsportsf1i.com

Verstappen snatches P1 from Hamilton in final practice

Max Verstappen staked his claim for pole position at Barcelona in Saturday's FP3, the Red Bull driver clocking in fastest in the final practice session with a 0.235s margin over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. Strong performances from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed the duo to complete the top four...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Leclerc learnt the need for better Fridays/Saturdays

Charles Leclerc was far from pleased with his display at the Portuguese Grand Prix, saying he still has “a lot to learn”. Leclerc usually is a driver who draws praise for his qualifying achievements, but at the Portuguese Grand Prix he was beaten in this department for the first time by Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

SPANISH GP RACE ZONE: Mercedes misfit Valtteri Bottas suffers in Lewis Hamilton's shadow again, while Pierre Gasly gets off on the wrong mark in Barcelona... but Ferrari's Charles Leclerc continues his red-hot form

Sir Lewis Hamilton extended his lead in the 2021 F1 Championship following his triumph at the Spanish Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion showcased his resolve and race-craft to hunt down his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and claim his third victory of the season. Meanwhile, it was another frustrating...
Motorsportsf1i.com

Hamilton and Bottas end Friday quickest in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were looking in confident form as the Mercedes pair comfortably topped the times after the second practice session for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. However their advantage over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in third place was somewhat slim, while Alpine was looking noticeably strong with Esteban...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Ferrari Surprises As Monaco Practice Begins

MONTE CARLO, Monaco – Though they struggled to keep pace for the early portion of the Formula One season, Ferrari’s “Prancing Horses” came out in force during the opening day of practice for the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday. Led by home hero Charles Leclerc, the pair of Scuderia red...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Leclerc wasn’t aware Ferrari were being ‘laughed at’

Recovering ground after last year’s fall from grace, Charles Leclerc says he “never really considered” that Ferrari had become F1’s laughing stock. 2020 was a horrendous season for Ferrari, the team managing just three podiums as they slumped to sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship. Initially Ferrari blamed the car,...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Spanish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Leclerc

In conditions that were hotter and windier than Friday's earlier FP1 session, the second 60-minute practice running was initially led by Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi. The Italian's 1m20.691s was set on the medium tyres, which all the drivers appeared on for their first runs in the session's opening quarter. But...