"Sylvia" presented by Hampton Theatre Company
More than a year after it was first scheduled to open, “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney will be the Hampton Theatre Company’s first production at the Quogue Community Hall since all theaters in New York were shuttered on March 12, 2020 by order of Governor Andrew Cuomo in response to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The romantic comedy about the impact of adopting a stray dog on an empty-nest marriage opens on Thursday, May 27, and runs through June 13.events.longisland.com