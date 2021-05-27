Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quogue, NY

"Sylvia" presented by Hampton Theatre Company

By Event: Ellen Meister
longisland.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year after it was first scheduled to open, “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney will be the Hampton Theatre Company’s first production at the Quogue Community Hall since all theaters in New York were shuttered on March 12, 2020 by order of Governor Andrew Cuomo in response to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The romantic comedy about the impact of adopting a stray dog on an empty-nest marriage opens on Thursday, May 27, and runs through June 13.

events.longisland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Quogue, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A. R. Gurney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Romantic Comedy#The New York Daily News#New York Times#Native Americans#Htc#Dinner#Tickets#Saturdays#Sundays#Theaters#Reservations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYNBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
Suffolk County, NYHuntingtonNYNow

Op-Ed: Horseshoe Crabs Need Our Protection

For decades, Suffolk County resident John T. Tanacredi has been a crusader for the survival of horseshoe crabs. He is a world expert on the creatures. He was speaking last week before Long Island Metro Business Action about the plight of horseshoe crabs—concerned about their potential extinction after 455 million years. They predate dinosaurs, he noted, by more than 200 million years.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

A new garden graces World War I monument

The World War I monument on the corner of West Main and Court streets boasts a restored and refurbished new garden in time for Memorial Day, thanks to the efforts of Suffolk County Historical Society executive director Victoria Berger and Home Depot. Berger noticed that recent road construction had severely...
Quogue, NYdanspapers.com

Dan’s Podcast: Tovah Feldshuh, Stage & Screen Star

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Centerport, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Vanderbilt Museum celebrates Astronomy Day May 15

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will celebrate Astronomy Day on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Astronomy educators will perform earth science and astronomy demonstrations free for visitors with admission to the museum. “Although the planetarium theater remains closed, we are happy to...
Suffolk County, NYInnovate Long Island

No. 593: Saluting the first Jedi and the rise of the vaccines (and the Rauch Foundation strikes back)

Sunny disposition: Well played, dear readers – another busy workweek sets and another bright weekend rises. Don’t forget your sunblock, please. No excuses: It’s May 14 out there, and we’re wrapping up this latest socioeconomic sprint on National Dance Like a Chicken Day (as if you need the excuse) and National Buttermilk Biscuit Day (as if you need the excuse).
Suffolk County, NYEast Hampton Star

Take a Robust Hike or a Leisurely Walk

Those who enjoy nature can take advantage of several upcoming adventures, from full-on hikes to shoreline walks. On Saturday, May 22, there will be a four-mile hike around Big Reed Pond in Montauk at 10 a.m. The meeting place is the Suffolk County Big Reed Pond nature trail parking lot at the north end of East Lake Drive. Rick Whalen is the leader; he can be contacted at [email protected] or 631-275-8539 for questions. Masks are a must.
Quogue, NYhomeadore.com

Quogue Shingle-Style by Smiros & Smiros

Quogue Shingle-Style is a traditional residence located in Quogue, New York, designed by Smiros & Smiros. There is power in a broader perspective, whether it refers merely to visual scope or the considerations about the infinite universe. Situated on a small inlet, a 1970s house stood with questionable motives, facing a willfully narrow perspective of a breathtaking panoramic view along a generously proportioned bay.