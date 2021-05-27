Introducing

Cancel
By Jon Bues
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePour yourself at least 48 ounces of coffee because, this morning, we have seven new Aquanauts to introduce, broken out across four main references. Ready? Take a deep breath: The lineup includes two new men's Aquanaut Chronographs in white gold (5968G), three new diamond-set steel Aquanaut Luces with quartz movements (5267/200A), an automatic, diamond-set Aquanaut Luce in rose gold (5268/200R), and another rose gold diamond-set version featuring a new quartz travel-time movement (5269/200R). The defining feature of the ladies’ Aquanaut Luce line is that diamond-set bezel – luce means "light '' in Italian.

