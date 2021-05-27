Learn Real Estate Investing Online!

A real estate investment trust (REIT) is an entity that owns, operates or finances a pool of real estate assets that are held as a mutual fund. Just like a mutual fund raises money from investors and invests it in the stock market, a REIT also sources from retail and institutional investors and channels those funds to help create more real estate assets. A REIT is currently only permitted to invest in commercial properties in India. With the government focused on creating physical infrastructure such as highways, bridges and buildings, experts say now is the right time to invest in REITs.