Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Learn Real Estate Investing Online!

longisland.com
 2021-05-27

You must RSVP with full name, email, and cell phone number so you. Please call 646-820-9661 Tammy.

events.longisland.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Investing#Financial Freedom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatecloudnewsmag.com

Real estate firm partners Eko Atlantic City, invests $20 million

Periwinkle Residences Limited is set to invest $20 million in the construction of a 15-storey luxury lifestyle condo in the Eko Atlantic City project. This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of the real estate firm, Chiedu Nweke, at the sign-off ceremony for the acquisition of 2,400 square meters of land at Eko Atlantic City.
Real Estatethebharatexpressnews.com

REIT vs. physical real estate investing: which is better?

A real estate investment trust (REIT) is an entity that owns, operates or finances a pool of real estate assets that are held as a mutual fund. Just like a mutual fund raises money from investors and invests it in the stock market, a REIT also sources from retail and institutional investors and channels those funds to help create more real estate assets. A REIT is currently only permitted to invest in commercial properties in India. With the government focused on creating physical infrastructure such as highways, bridges and buildings, experts say now is the right time to invest in REITs.
Personal Financesouthfloridareporter.com

Learn 7 Strategies to Double Your Money

A savings account can offer a secure place to keep funds you don’t plan to spend right away. But if you want to double your money and earn better returns than what a savings account might offer, investing it may help you reach that goal. Figuring out how to double...
Real Estatelodivalleynews.com

BC sets rules to reduce the value of real estate that will be financed by banks

A National Monetary Council (CMN), Thursday (24), approved a resolution setting the rules for the collection of financial institutions for Evaluation fee and re-evaluate Properties which will be financed by banks. Therefore, the prior consent of the customer is determined regarding the provision of the warranty evaluation or re-evaluation service.
Real EstateSFGate

Billions flood into real estate ETFs with property boom raging

Raging real estate prices have sent investors pouring into exchange-traded funds tracking the industry's gains. The sector's ETFs are on pace for their best month of inflows since at least 2014, with almost $3.9 billion added, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BlackRock's iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) has...
Real Estatetucson.com

Mistake on paperwork leads to disagreement between buyer and seller

Q: I purchased a home last year during COVID-19. Prior to purchasing the home, the real estate agent’s listing sheet showed that the property was going to be split in two. The listing contained a suggestion to see the property marker where the surveyor left a stake to show the property line division.
Sarasota, FLcbwm.com

Real Estate Agents Are In High Demand – Learn What It Takes To Be Successful In Today’s Housing Market From Coldwell Banker

It would be hard to ignore the buzz around housing right now. Homes are selling in the blink of an eye, buyers continue to enjoy historic low mortgage rates and real estate professionals are soaking up opportunities missed from last year’s spring selling season. For many, a career in real estate has never been more enticing as many are seeing the benefits of not having to return to an office in a 9-5 setting, having the ability to create unlimited wealth opportunities, and simply starting something new.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

CIBC Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$49.00

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.
Clarion, PAclarion.edu

Clarion ranked sixth for Best Online Real Estate Program in nation

Clarion University has the sixth Best Online Real Estate Degree in the nation for 2021. Best Value Schools bestowed Clarion with the ranking and Clarion is the only Pennsylvania school to make the list of Top 14. "We developed a list of the top accredited real estate degree online programs,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,909 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual and Special Unitholders Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/. TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") which was held earlier today. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.
Real Estateicydk.com

Is Buying Property in Thailand a Good Real Estate Investment

We already know that Thailand is a good vacation destination but is it a good real estate investment is a different question. Other than a vacation, certain people plan on moving on there so they enjoy their retirement days to the fullest. It is hard not to have a good time in Thailand because the climate is great, with warm sunny days and a couple of showers. The food there is phenomenal and also very cheap, and the nightlife is one of the best in that region but that is not really important when you plan on live your retirement days there.
Real Estatewhatreallyhappened.com

This real estate billionaire will invest $ 100 million to replace Facebook

Real estate billionaire Frank McCourt is determined to replace Facebook and will invest about $ 100 million to do so. The former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, has created Project Liberty with which he intends to take power away from Mark Zuckerberg's social network and other dominant apps with respect to the social connection data of Internet users.
Real Estatebeincrypto.com

Real Estate Mogul Investing in Blockchain-Based Social Network

Billionaire real estate mogul Frank McCourt is investing $100 million into a blockchain-based social network protocol. The endeavor is called Project Liberty, which is focusing on building a publicly accessible database of people’s social connections. Using blockchain technology, Project Liberty aims to construct a new internet infrastructure called the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP). This would enable users to move records of their relationships between social media services.