Hot and humid with our thunderstorm season kicking off this weekend

First Coast News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll feel more humidity as we end off the work week. Thunderstorm chances return this weekend, but it won't be a washout.

EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Weather Blog: A Kick Up In Humidity

Another July-like day in May for you, this one is. I hope you’ve enjoyed the run of calm conditions. Every so often, in each season, we get a week like this. Over the weekend we’ll see two straight days in the low 90’s. No surprise there, but a subtle change has hit the later Sunday afternoon forecast. We are still going to mention the possibility of a thunderstorm but we’ve taken the symbol off the graphic. In other words, the chance for big weather may be diminishing.  Let’s hope that does not change. Another sign of the times, besides warm and hot weather, is the tropical weather season beginning. Yesterday the National Hurricane Center came out with its thoughts on the hurricane season 2021. It is predicted to be active, not unlike last year. And last year was plenty active. Have a super weekend. Find ya some fun and be safe. T.G.I.F… it IS the truth.
Environmentwfxd.com

Summertime Saturday: getting warm and humid in the U.P. to kick off the weekend

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Warm and muggy start in the Upper Peninsula Saturday following a period of scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms from Friday evening. Increased humidity will lead to areas of patchy fog Saturday morning, and then gradual clearing to follow towards the afternoon - this after the Gulf of Mexico stream shifts eastward through the U.P. as a blocking high pressure system over the Eastern Seaboard finally progresses towards the Atlantic.
Louisville, KYWave 3

AIR QUALITY ALERT: First hot weekend of the season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heating up on this Saturday with highs close to 90 degrees. That hot, stagnant air will trigger some poor air quality during the afternoon, which is why we have a Code Orange Air Quality Alert in place for the Louisville area. We’ll keep a few clouds...
EnvironmentKWQC

Warm and humid into the weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Like the past few days, light rain is spreading over the area this morning. This will continue into the mid morning hours before and uptick in scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. Like previous days, there will be several dry hours today as well. Breaks in the clouds will lead to highs in the low 80s this afternoon. The moisture will scoot to our west for the weekend leading to sunshine, warm and humid conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and it will feel like the 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Next week a front will arrive on Tuesday bringing showers and storms and cooler temps for the second half of next week.
Environmentnews8000.com

Hot and Muggy Today, Humidity Levels Remain High This Weekend – Isabella Hulsizer

Dew points today will feel sticky and uncomfortable throughout the weekend. We’ll start today off warmer, and temperatures will stay almost summer like. We’re set to hit 87°F. It’s looking like we’ll stay partly cloudy all day, with chances of pop-up showers and storms in the evening hours. Sunday we are set to see showers and potential thunderstorms throughout the day.
EnvironmentNBC Connecticut

Rainy Friday Night Will Kick Off Weekend

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking heavy rains Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop overnight as low as the 40s. Some sunshine will start the day Friday, but clouds roll in and rain develops late. Temperatures in the mid-60s are expected Friday. The heavy rain will move in...
EnvironmentWMUR.com

Watch: Hot, humid with strong storms

The heat and humidity will increase for one day today along with a chance of severe storms by late in the day/evening. Cooler/drier conditions will follow heading toward the holiday weekend. Today will be hot and more humid with a mix of sun and building afternoon clouds. As a cold...
Lifestyleledger.news

Anticipated busy recreation season kicks off with Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Weekend kicks off the busy summer recreation season for the Eldorado National Forest. Crews have been busy getting recreation sites prepared for the public to enjoy. Not all facilities are typically open by Memorial Day depending on their elevation, winter damage, and staffing availability. It takes a tremendous amount of work to ensure that the facility is safe and ready to open to the public. Hazard tree inspections and removal, extensive cleanup of the general area, repairs caused by winter damage, signs installed, vault toilets pumped, repairs made to several waterline breaks and general water system routine maintenance must all be completed before the opening of the facility.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Hot & Humid Monday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A sun and cloud mix, but clouds will decrease late in the day Monday, as we warm up to 87 degrees. While a pop up may be possible not likely with our next chance of organized rain and thunderstorm chances not until Wednesday. High temperatures will flirt...
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Hot and dry weather this week with weekend humidity rising

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure located at the surface and centered just to the northwest of Florida will continue to dominate our forecast. Winds will stay out of the east or southeast for the next few days and turn to the west as the sea breeze develops each afternoon.
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer season. Will it feel that way in Kansas City?

The Memorial Day weekend is supposed to be the unofficial start of the summer season, but it sure won’t feel that way in the Kansas City area. The first half of the holiday weekend will be quieter and drier than it has been in the past few days, which saw several several rounds of storms roll through with torrential rains, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.