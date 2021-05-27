Hot and humid with our thunderstorm season kicking off this weekend

Another July-like day in May for you, this one is. I hope you’ve enjoyed the run of calm conditions. Every so often, in each season, we get a week like this. Over the weekend we’ll see two straight days in the low 90’s. No surprise there, but a subtle change has hit the later Sunday afternoon forecast. We are still going to mention the possibility of a thunderstorm but we’ve taken the symbol off the graphic. In other words, the chance for big weather may be diminishing. Let’s hope that does not change. Another sign of the times, besides warm and hot weather, is the tropical weather season beginning. Yesterday the National Hurricane Center came out with its thoughts on the hurricane season 2021. It is predicted to be active, not unlike last year. And last year was plenty active. Have a super weekend. Find ya some fun and be safe. T.G.I.F… it IS the truth.