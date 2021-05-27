Cancel
Marshall County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MARSHALL COUNTY At 308 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Blue Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Frankfort. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Marshall County, KS
Frankfort, KS
Blue Rapids, KS
