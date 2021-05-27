Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Devers homers as Red Sox beat Braves 9-5

ESPN
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- — Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, and the Boston Red Sox stopped Atlanta's four-game win streak with a 9-5 victory over the Braves on Wednesday night. Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vázquez had three RBI. Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three...

www.espn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tommy John Surgery#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Bp#Mets#The Miami Marlins#Trainers Room Braves#Runs#Rhp Cody Poteet#Atlanta#Boston#Manager Brian Snitker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLB101 WIXX

Brewers avoid sweep by Braves

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers avoided a sweep with a 10-9 win over the Braves in Milwaukee. Daniel Vogelbach plated two runs with two outs in the third inning to snap the Brewers’ streak of 18 hitless at-bats with runners in scoring position. Kolton Wong, Lorenzon Cain and Omar Narvaez...
MLBPosted by
WegENT

The MLB Watchability Index

We’re about a quarter of the way through the season in baseball now, and in a 162 game season, it just goes to show how much can change due to the marathon element of the sport. It makes last year’s 60-game season feel even weirder. With that being said, there are so many games to get through, so right now, not many games are considered to be “high stakes.” With the lack of stakes, if you want to watch a baseball game, you at the very least want to watch the most entertaining product. That might not always mean the “best team,” but rather the most “watchable” team, because these two are very different qualifiers. You want to watch the interesting storylines, the personalities, the matchups, the beautiful and engaged ballparks, and the teams that are really going for it. So, with all of these things considered, these are the teams that if you have the opportunity to flip on a game in mid-May, are going to be one of the most “watchable” and pleasing products in the game as of now.
MLBtchdailynews.com

Brewers Nearly Blow It Against The Braves

MILWAUKEE, WI- Starter Freddy Peralta blanked Atlanta for six innings and left the Brewers with an 8-0 lead Sunday. Things got a little wild after that. A seven-run Braves rally in the seventh inning cut the lead to 8-7, because Milwaukee finally held on for a 10-9 win. That ended a three-game losing streak and salvaged the final game of the series against the Braves. Peralta got the win and Josh Hader picked up his ninth save. After scuffling with the bats for a few games the top three hitters in Milwaukee’s batting order, Kolten Wong, Omar Narvaez, and Lorenzo Cain, went 9-for-13 with five runs scored and three driven in. Avisail Garcia hit his sixth home run as the Brewers cut St. Louis’ lead in the N-L Central Division to two games. Milwaukee pitches Brandon Woodruff Tuesday at Kansas City to start a five-game road trip.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves recall Tucker Davidson, designate Jesse Biddle for assignment

The Braves recalled left-hander Tucker Davidson before beginning a seven-game homestand Monday. They designated lefty Jesse Biddle for assignment to open a spot. Davidson, 25, made his major-league debut in the 2020 regular-season finale. He started, pitching 1-2/3 innings and allowing seven runs (two earned) on three hits against the Red Sox. After spending the shortened season at the alternate training site, Davidson’s debut was the culmination of a rise that began accelerating in 2019, his last full season. Davidson had a 2.15 ERA with 134 strikeouts in 129-2/3 innings across two minor-league levels.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds, pick, and more

The New York Mets head down to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Braves in a three-game set that opens on Monday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Mets-Braves prediction and pick. This is set to be an exciting National League East series between...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ender Inciarte on Braves' bench versus Mets

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte is not in the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Guillermo Heredia will start in center field over Inciarte and hit seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Braves have an implied total of 4.4 runs. Walker...
MLBchatsports.com

Spencer Strider: First Impressions of a Braves Pitching Prospect

Last week, we had Roddery Munoz exploding onto the scene with his season debut and this time around, it’s Spencer Strider who makes his professional debut in grand fashion with three perfect innings and seven strikeouts. Strider is the fourth round pick the Braves took out of Clemson in 2020, and for many was a bit of a surprise pick. Strider had a decent though wild freshman year for the Tigers back in 2018, but a UCL tear led to Tommy John surgery and took him out of the 2019 season. His peripherals in his four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 were absolutely phenomenal (19 K/3 BB in 12 IP), but a COVID shortened season didn’t allow him a chance to rebuild his stock.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Drop Series Finale To Milwaukee Brewers

Atlanta Braves 2nd baseman Ozzie Albies reacts after being tagged out during the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. Huascar Ynoa and Freddy Peralta toed the rubber on Sunday for the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers as the Braves looked to complete a three-game sweep and get back to .500 on the season.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Mets lug 3-game losing streak into NL East showdown vs. Braves | Pitching probables, betting line, over/under

The New York Mets’ long and winding nine-game road trip continues Monday when they open a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets (18-16) are fresh off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, shrinking their lead in the National League East to just half-a-game over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies (21-20). The Braves (19-21) sit in third place, two games back.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox injuries: Kiké Hernández will rehab with WooSox this weekend, Christian Arroyo could join him; Tanner Houck feeling better

BOSTON -- Before Thursday’s series finale between the Red Sox and Athletics, Sox manager Alex Cora provided a slew of updates on the club’s injured players:. Hernández will spend weekend in Worcester, could be joined by Arroyo. Infielder/outfielder Kiké Hernández (right hamstring strain) will rehab in Worcester for two days...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBdodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Alex Cora Ends 18-Pitch At-Bat With Home Run

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been part of countless memorable moments throughout the franchise’s history, and perhaps one of the more improbable highlights involved Alex Cora on May 12, 2004. With the Dodgers holding a 2-0 lead over the Chicago Cubs, Cora stepped into the batter’s box with a runner...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Expect offensive fireworks when stars collide with Angels in town

The Red Sox collide with another star-studded lineup at Fenway Park. The first-place Boston Red Sox are hosting a Los Angeles Angels team stuck at the bottom of the AL West for a weekend series at Fenway Park. While these clubs have vastly different outlooks in the standings, the Angels bring a lineup that can rival Boston’s bats.
MLBBoston Globe

Here are the truths we know about the Red Sox

Thirty-six games and 22 wins into the Red Sox season, those of us who have been aboard the “sneaky good” train since Fort Myers can’t help but notice that those who wrote them off as the No-Chance Brigade back then are saying an awful lot of nice stuff about them now.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Red Sox injuries: Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo expected to rehab with WooSox later this week; Danny Santana starts in Worcester on Tuesday night

BOSTON -- Two members of the Red Sox are expected to begin rehab assignments in Worcester later this week. Infielder/outfielder Kiké Hernández (right hamstring strain) and second baseman Christian Arroyo (left hand contusion) are expected to rehab with the WooSox during their series against Syracuse this week, manager Alex Cora said Wednesday afternoon.