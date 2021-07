The centenary of the CCP has been met with a contradictory and hubristic attack that aims to clothe old-fashioned propaganda in intellectual dress, writes Dr William Briggs. AN ESSAY PUBLISHED by the Hoover Institution and written by Chinese defector and academic Cai Xia to mark the Chinese Communist Party's 100th anniversary entitled China-U.S. relations in the eyes of the Chinese Communist Party: an insider's perspective has caught the imagination of many in the world media and is being used as yet another stick with which to beat China. The essay and its reception in the West deserves a moment's reflection.