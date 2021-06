There has been concern about the Games taking place during the coronavirus pandemic with a recent poll indicating 70 per cent of people in Japan want the event scrapped. The British Olympic Association (BOA) confirmed last week that all Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes plus support staff will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before departure for Tokyo while the IOC confirmed on Friday that it expects more than 80 per cent of Games participants in the Olympic village to be vaccinated by the time the event begins on July 23.