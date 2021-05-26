Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Game 3 Preview, Prediction: Target Total Due to Chris Paul’s Health (Thursday, May 27)
Through two games, it’s clear that the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers are very evenly matched. Phoenix caught the short end of the stick in being paired with the reigning champions in the first round, but it’s definitely up for the challenge. The Lakers are still looking for a rhythm offensively, but showed some signs of life in Game 2, which will be worrisome for the Suns as the series heads to Los Angeles.www.actionnetwork.com