England vs New Zealand: Black Caps cricketers and staff depart for the United Kingdom.© Twitter. Ahead of the two-match Test series against England and the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, New Zealand players staff, and players on Saturday left for the UK. The contingent took a flight from Auckland airport and now they would be making their way to the UK. The official Twitter handle of BlackCaps posted a photo of the contingent departing from the airport and they captioned the post as: “Time to fly! #ENGvNZ #WTC21.” Three players — Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, and Mitchell Santner are currently in the Maldives as they headed there after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 got indefinitely suspended.