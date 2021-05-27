Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

The Belarus house: Stand up against Lukashenko’s cruel, cold Soviet-era antics

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago

In a Cold War episode reminiscent of Boris and Natasha, the dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, hijacked an international airline flight to kidnap a dissident. It was so clumsily transparent that it would be funny if the life of journalist Roman Protasevich, now the prisoner of the KGB, weren’t in danger.

The civilized world, which is just about everywhere but Belarus, must unite against this act of state piracy, blocking flights to or from Belarus and steering international air traffic around the East European prison house.

Protasevich was traveling on Ryanair flight 4978 from Athens to Vilnius, in Lithuania, on Sunday, overflying Belarus. The trip is a little less than three hours, but shortly before the non-stop was due to arrive in Vilnius, it did a U-turn and landed in Minsk, escorted/forced down by a MiG-29 fighter jet. Protasevich was grabbed and pulled off the plane, which then proceeded to Lithuania.

Official excuse: “there was bomb threat.” We left out the article “a” to give it a sense of the original.

Protasevich later showed up in a video from his jailers with him saying that he is being treated well, even though his parents say it looks like his face is swollen and his nose is broken. Protasevich must be released and allowed out of the country.

The old Soviet KGB was dissolved in December 1991, a few weeks before the whole USSR collapsed into 15 independent republics, including Belarus. In Russia, Putin’s less ominously named goons are the FSB. For Lukashenko in Belarus, it never stopped being the KGB.

Lukashenko won the first election in independent Belarus in 1994 and has “won” every five years since, including last year, when he called out the troops to make sure that he prevailed and to put down massive protests of his massive cheating.

Having perfected his hold on power, Lukashenko has been ruling longer than Protasevich has been alive. Lukashenko’s reign should end and Protasevich’s life must continue, in freedom.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Russia#Soviet#Kgb#East European#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Fsb#Independent Belarus#Minsk#Lithuania#Vilnius#Funny#Massive Protests#Official Excuse#Plane#Bomb Threat#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Place
Athens
Place
Europe
Related
EuropeBBC

Why wearing the wrong socks is risky in Belarus

The Belarus authorities are now punishing not only those who fly the opposition red-and-white flag but even people sporting socks in those colours. A woman on her way to a driving lesson was grabbed by four men in black balaclavas in the capital Minsk. They told her she was dressed improperly.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Lukashenko signs decree to amend emergency transfer of power - Belta

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree allowing the transfer of presidential power to the security council if he is murdered or otherwise unable to perform his duties, state Belta news agency reported on Saturday. Lukashenko said in April he was planning to change the way...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Ten Belarusians file criminal case against Lukashenko in Germany

Ten Belarusians have asked Germany's federal prosecutor to open a criminal investigation against President Alexander Lukashenko and security officers for alleged crimes against humanity during a crackdown on protests. Lawyers who brought the case for the 10, who are now living across Europe, cited universal jurisdiction laws that allow Germany...
PoliticsPosted by
WSB Radio

Belarus leader bristles at criminal complaint in Germany

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian leader on Friday bristled at a criminal complaint filed against him in Germany over his violent crackdown on protests that broke out after his disputed re-election in August. President Alexander Lukashenko charged that “heirs of fascism” were in no position to judge him....
Politicstrtworld.com

Lukashenko defends plane diversion, says Belarus acted ‘lawfully’

A defiant President Alexander Lukashenko has defended Belarus's diversion of a European flight and arrest of a dissident on board, lashing out at critics at home and abroad. In his first public statement since the Ryanair flight was diverted and opposition journalist Roman Protasevich arrested on Sunday, Lukashenko dismissed the international outcry the incident provoked.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

What to expect from a possible June summit between Putin and Biden

MOSCOW — Amid sinking relations, President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin appear to be seeking a June summit while Biden is in Europe for talks with allies. Biden — who said Tuesday that it is his "hope and expectation" to meet with Putin next month — is scheduled to attend a Group of Seven summit in Britain from June 11 to 13 and then travel to Brussels for E.U. talks and a NATO summit on June 14.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

EU prepares new round of Belarus sanctions from June, diplomats say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is readying a fourth round of sanctions against senior Belarus officials in response to last year’s contested presidential election and could target as many as 50 people from June, four diplomats said. Along with the United States, Britain and Canada, the EU has already...
PoliticsWashington Times

Defiant Belarus leader Lukashenko sees 'hybrid war' from West

A defiant Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday said Belarus’ “ill-wishers” are trying to strangle his country through a hybrid form of war after the European Union and the U.S. condemned the arrest of an opposition journalist who was aboard a plane that was diverted from Lithuania to Minsk. Mr. Lukashenko, addressing...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Even after the Belarus plane hijacking Russia will grin and bear President Lukashenko

It’s often assumed dictators’ acts of aggression are carefully planned. Hence speculation that Belarusian despot Alexander Lukashenko gained the Kremlin’s permission to hijack a civilian airliner in order to detain a key pro-democracy journalist. The reality is probably very different. “The reaction of Russian state media and officials was, Russia...
EuropeWashington Post

The Soviet era’s leading dissident is still a provocation for today’s Kremlin

This week, capitals around the world are marking the centennial of the birth of Andrei Sakharov, the renowned Russian scientist, humanist and human rights advocate, with commemorative events and exhibitions. The one exception is Sakharov’s native city, where the authorities have prohibited the planned photo exhibit on the Boulevard Ring. “The content was not authorized,” a Moscow City Hall official explained to the organizers.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Lukashenko: Belarus Autocrat Determined To Retain Power

Belarusian autocrat Alexander Lukashenko has retained his grip on power for nearly 30 years by hounding opponents, jailing and allegedly torturing dissidents, and muzzling independent media. Lukashenko's latest gambit -- re-routing an EU passenger plane with an opposition journalist on board -- drew ire from Western leaders who vowed their...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lukashenko critic held after Ryanair flight diverted to Belarus in ‘attack on democracy’

Belarus has sparked outrage after an opponent of authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko was arrested when the plane he was travelling on was diverted to Minsk because of an alleged bomb threat.Roman Protasevich, co-founder of the Telegram messaging app's Nexta channel, was detained by officials at an airport in the Belarusian capital on Sunday after his Ryanair flight landed.Supporters of Mr Protasevich accused those close to the president of hatching a plot to have Mr Protasevich locked up, claiming a bomb scare was used to have the aircraft grounded while flying over Belarus.The presidential press service said Mr Lukashenko personally ordered...