Donald D. Son passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home in De Kalb, Texas. He was 83. Donald was born May 6, 1938 in De Kalb, Texas to Robert Oliver and Daisey Galloway Son. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. Donald was a retired Forklift Operator for Red River Army Depot and a member of the Disabled Veterans of America Association. He was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley Wharton Son; and one brother, Robert Son. He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Donald Keith and Tina Son of De Kalb, Texas, Darren and Stacey Son of Norman, Oklahoma, and Scott and Nancy Son of De Kalb, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Bobby Aydelott of De Kalb, Texas; one sister, Vivian Stewart of Texarkana, Texas; ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives, and friends. Services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Bates Family Funeral Home in De Kalb, Texas with Robby Bates officiating. Interment will follow at Springhill Cemetery in De Kalb, Texas. Visitation will be held 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Bates Family Funeral Home in De Kalb, Texas. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Online registration at http://www.batesfamilyfuneralhome.com.