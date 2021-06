I am sure I can speak for all of us when I say it is hard to believe a year has already passed since the tragic murder of George Floyd. Much has happened over that year, and we have seen so many movements advocating for equality gain momentum and affect real change. The Chauvin verdict, just a month ago, marked a major milestone in this battle for justice and accountability. But, as I said then, we still have a long way to go. There have been many murders that occurred before Floyd’s and after as well. The battle for equality neither started nor ended with George Floyd’s murder.