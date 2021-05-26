newsbreak-logo
Homeless

Same staff, new roles!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince February, 10 staff members have ventured into new roles at the agency. See who they are and what they are looking forward to most!. "I am most excited about everything and very thankful to have an incredibly dedicated team! The work that continues outside of the Fallsway clinic walls is outstanding and has no bounds. We have so much going on out there! Street outreach, encampment and shelter visits, CHW escorts, food & medication deliveries, and COVID vaccinations are just a few examples. We have a big presence, even in the midst of a pandemic and I am so very excited to be a part of it and build on our collective work with community partners."

