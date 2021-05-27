Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Weekender: 24 things to do this Memorial Day Weekend in Charlotte

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 7 days ago
The Weekender is proudly presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway . Happy Memorial Day Weekend, Charlotte. Celebrate at the Speedway with the first-ever NASCAR Triple-Header Coca-Cola 600 Weekend. Snag tix now.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

91. Partly cloudy. 12% chance of rain.

Noble Smoke Memorial Day Party Pack: For $170, you can feed a party of 10-12 for all your Memorial Day festivities with this Noble Smoke Party Pack. It includes a whole pork butt, a half pan mac & cheese, eastern & western slaw, Copain buns and one 16-ounce bottle each of Lex and Smoke sauces. Preorder Friday through Monday. $170. Details .

Kings Drive Farmers Market at 938 S. Kings Drive: Check off all the items on your grocery list while you support local farmers and vendors at the Kings Drive Farmers Market. 6am to 7pm. Prices vary. Details .

Memorial Day Weekend at Skiptown at 222 Rampart St.: In honor of Memorial Day weekend, Skiptown is offering $5 admission plus free sunglasses for guests. 100% of the proceeds from admission will benefit charity. So, let your pup zip around the park while you enjoy prosecco pops on special for just $12. May 28-31. $5. Details .

West End Food Truck Friday at 528 S. Turner Ave.: Head to Blue Blaze Brewing to enjoy dishes from local food trucks paired with great brews. West End Food Truck Friday is dog- and family-friendly. 4-9pm. Free. Details .

Goodyear Arts Doomsday Clock Curated by God City at 301 Camp Rd., #200: In this new exhibition, seventeen multimedia artists have responded to their understanding of Doomsday Clock with art inspired by comics, philosophy, world history, Reaganomics and Saturday morning cartoons. 6-9pm. Free. Details .

Performance Image An Evening of Jazz & Soul with Tracy Hamlin at 300 S Brevard St.: Enjoy a jazz performance from internationally renowned singer and songwriter Tracy Hamlin. Hamlin has performed among the likes of Carlos Santana, Marcus Miller, Chaka Khan, Wynona Judd and Esperanza Spalding among others. 7pm. $38 club seating. Details .

SATURDAY, MAY 29

85. Partly cloudy. 24% chance of rain.

Whitewater Center Memorial Day Trails Race at 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.: The Whitewater Center will host a two-day Memorial Day weekend celebration starting on Saturday with a trail race, pass-activities, and yoga and continuing Sunday with live music and fireworks. The morning race through the Center’s trail system includes 5- and 8-mile course options. 8am to 2pm. $32-$37 pre-registration, $42 day-of registration. Details .

University City Farmers Market at 8929 J M Keynes Drive: Pick out fresh fruits and veggies and shop from local farmers, artisanal food makers and pop-up chefs. 9am to 1pm. Prices vary. Details .

Uptown Sweat at 408 N. Tryon St.: Uptown Sweat is a free, all-day fitness event at Victoria Yards where workouts are set to a live DJ and led by six of Charlotte’s best fitness instructors. 9am to 2pm. Free, registration required. Details .

Outdoor Yoga at Pinhouse 2306 Central Ave.: Join Dancing Lotus Yoga + Arts’s co-founder, Jasmine Vializ for an energizing practice built for all levels. Then, stick around after class for music, drink, and plenty of good vibes. $10. 9:45-10:45. Details .

Joey Logano Foundation’s Food & Essential Supply Distribution at Oven’s Auditorium – 2700 E Independence Blvd.: The Joey Logano Foundation, in partnership with Arby’s Foundation, is hosting a Convoy of Hope food distribution event with the goal of serving 1,000 families with groceries and essential supplies. This is a drive-thru event where volunteers will load supplies into people’s trunks for a safe, socially distanced outdoor experience. Come early as this is a ‘while supplies last’ event. 10am to 1pm. Free. Details .

Yacht Yoga with iShine Yoga at 18020 Kings Point Drive in Cornelius: Join iShine Yoga for open-air yacht yoga on the roof-top deck of the Carolina Grace Lake Norman. All yoga levels are welcome to this 60-minute flow and classes will be limited to 20 people. Be sure to bring your mat and some water. 11am to noon. $20. Details .

The Charlotte Museum of History ‘An Afternoon on the Grounds’ at 3500 Shamrock Drive: Go on a self-guided tour of Charlotte’s oldest home site. Guests can explore the Museum’s park-like setting, walk through the garden, and view the historic buildings. Noon to 4pm. $10. Details .

“Legiondary” Memorial Weekend Cookout at 1906 Commonwealth Ave.: Head to Legion Brewing for an afternoon of friends, food, and beer. Chef Chad will be on the lawn grilling burgers and hot dogs for you and your crew to enjoy. Noon to 5pm. Free. Details .

SUNDAY, MAY 30

68. AM showers. 38% chance of rain.

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Start your engines for the historic 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600. All-day. $49-$200. Details .

Whitewater Center Memorial Day Celebration at 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.: It’s day two of the Whitewater Center’s Memorial Day Celebration.  Participate in activities like standup paddleboard yoga in the early afternoon, then stick around for live music and fireworks in the evening. All-day. Free. Details .

Bold Rock Lemonade Fest 2021 at 4001-A, Yancey Rd.: Head to Brewers at 4001 Yancey for its first-ever Lemonade Fest, celebrating all things Bold Rock Hard Lemonade. There will be specials on lemonade seltzer buckets, cocktails and slushies, live music from Little Johnny Trailer Trash, and a watch party of the Coca-Cola 600 in the taproom. 11am to 8pm. Free. Details .

Drag Brunch by The Vanity House at 200 E. Bland St.: Treat yourself to Sunday brunch and a fabulous drag show starring the Queens of The Vanity House. 11am. $10. Details .

SouthBound SunDaze ft. KCKBCK at 2433 South Blvd.: Enjoy a SoCal-inspired brunch menu while listening to music from KCKBCK. Brunch specials include $25 mimosa pitchers, $6 margaritas and $5 tequila sunrise shots. 11am to 3 pm. Prices vary. Details .

Yappy Hour at Yancey at 4001-A, Yancey Rd. : Bring your furry four-legged friends along for an all-day “Yappy Hour” featuring $3 CLT Brew’d pours, $5 Crowler fills and homemade dog treats for the pups. 11am to 8pm. Free. Details .

The Charlotte Regional Farmers Market at 1801 Yorkmont Rd.: This huge state-run market has three buildings filled with vendors selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, flowers and other goods. Noon to 6pm. Prices vary. Details .

Party in the Park at Mint Museum Randolph at 2730 Randolph Rd.: Spend the last Sunday of each month in the park at Mint Museum Randolph. Guests can enjoy free admission to the museum, food trucks, and live music and a cash bar on the front terrace (weather permitting). 1-5pm. Free. Details .

MONDAY, MAY 31

MEMORIAL DAY

77. Partly cloudy. 12% chance of rain.

The Ballantyne Hotel Memorial Day Lowcountry BBQ at 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.: Enjoy a Lowcountry barbecue at The Ballantyne’s Gallery Restaurant complete with barbecue pork spareribs, sweet & savory Cheerwine BBQ beef brisket and Chef Adeyemi’s famous fried chicken – plus all the fixin’s   11am to 3pm. $24 per entrée. Details .

Triple C Brewing’s Memorial Day event at 2900 Griffith St.: Head to Triple C Brewing for live music and Memorial Day specials on beer and pizza from the on-site pizza shop, Izzy’s. 2-9pm. Free. Details .

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board . Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing , which includes placement on our Event Board and in our newsletters’ Classifieds section. Have a scoop about a cool event? Email symphony.webber@axios.com .

