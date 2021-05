What about those who feel safer when others wear them?. On May 18th Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order that bans government entities in the state from requiring face masks, and which fines those who do. It must be considered a most radical step towards offering Texans the ultimate choice over whether to wear face-coverings or not. Not only are they being given the choice, but those in positions of authority — police, teachers and government officials — have lost the power to enforce mask wearing and actually face a $1,000 fine if they attempt to do so.