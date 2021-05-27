Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Study finds majority of severe Covid-19 cases had longterm symptoms, as officials race to vaccinate

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMask mandates are being lifted across the US. Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are dropping. People are getting vaccinated. All these promising signs suggest the summer of 2021 could be very different from a year ago. Half of the adult population is now fully vaccinated, according to data published Wednesday by...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Cdc#Disease Control#Infection Control#Allergy Symptoms#Adolescents#Disease Prevention#The Us#Jama Network Open#Stanford University#Cnn#Americans#National Football League#New York Jets#Department Of Corrections#Giants#Symptoms Months#Covid 19 Vaccination#Cdc Officials#Diagnosis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
HIV
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healtharcamax.com

COVID-19 vaccines don't cause sudden hearing loss, study finds

When you administer tens of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine, you’re bound to get reports of all kinds of side effects. That includes accounts of sudden hearing loss. Doctors at Johns Hopkins University treated some of the people whose hearing suffered in the wake of a COVID-19 shot, and it made them wonder whether the vaccine really could have been responsible. So they decided to investigate.
Martinsburg, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Health officials provide update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines

MARTINSBURG — With the mega vaccine clinics reducing and being divided amongst their respective health departments, health professionals of the Eastern Panhandle are saying where there was once just a hope for the light at the end of the long tunnel for the COVID-19 pandemic, they can now see the light clearly.
Public Healthwsgw.com

Ventilation and mask rules in schools reduce COVID cases, study finds

Elementary schools that improved their ventilation systems and required teachers and staff to wear face masks reported significantly fewer cases of COVID-19, according to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Requirements for universal and correct mask use among...
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

43% of Skagit population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

About 43% of Skagit County’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of end of May, according to statistics from Skagit County Public Health. That’s on par with the rest of the state. The Washington Department of Health reported that 42% of residents are fully vaccinated. Nationally, it’s nearly 41%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

US study finds tiny number of vaccine 'breakthrough' COVID cases

About 0.01 percent of people became infected with COVID-19 between January and April despite being fully vaccinated, a US government study confirming the shots' high efficacy showed Tuesday. The report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) documented so-called "breakthrough" cases among 101 million people fully vaccinated...
Public Healthnbc16.com

New UW study finds better way to monitor COVID symptoms at home

SEATTLE - A new study from the University of Washington suggests a better way for people to monitor asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to improve their chance of survival. According to the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, shortness of breath and chest pressure are two signs that someone needs medical treatment for COVID-19.
Posted by
Keara Lou

I Had Mild Symptoms Of COVID-19 And Still Chose To Get Vaccinated. Here Is Why

Mask notification posted on a local church doorPhoto by Keara Lou. Last summer, I had COVID-19. My case was so mild; I thought I had hay fever. It wasn't until my partner's grandmother got tested that I decided to get tested myself. I could function okay, and I never lost my sense of smell. The worst I had was a brain fog that made it hard to concentrate on anything in the house.
Public Healthmynbc5.com

Why are some symptoms worse after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, the state's top health expert, has answered a series of questions submitted from viewers across the region on COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed in the United States. QUESTION: Why are some symptoms/reactions worse for the second dose of the vaccine?. ANSWER: "It's really kind of...
Public Healthplainsmenpost.com

Vaccines can ease COVID symptoms;

People who contract COVID suffer a lot during their course of recovery. But the Effects of COVID do not stop here. A researcher done by Office for National Statistics in the United States suggests that around 13.5% of the people who recovered from the COVID suffer from Post COVID symptoms for at least the next 4 months from recovery.
Sciencemedicalmarketreport.com

New Case Study Finds Out Effects Of Undiagnosed COVID19 During Vaccination

The SARS-CoV-2 virus (Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) that causes COVID19 disease continues to claim lives around the world. Nearly 3.3 million people have lost their lives around the world due to the pandemic. The virus has infected around 158.9 million people across the globe. The pandemic has emerged in December 2019, since then many countries around the world have started vaccine rollout programs. Now, scientists have done a case study on a coincidental vaccination and COVID19 infection that has been seen in a 31-year-old doctor. Experts have said that it is important to understand the potential risks of coincidental vaccination and COVID19 infection. They have said that health care workers need to know what actions need to be taken if more cases like this start appearing. Experts have said that there is a need for rapid testing for possible infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in case somebody deals with reactions after getting the vaccine and it lasts longer than one day.