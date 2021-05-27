Study finds majority of severe Covid-19 cases had longterm symptoms, as officials race to vaccinate

The SARS-CoV-2 virus (Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) that causes COVID19 disease continues to claim lives around the world. Nearly 3.3 million people have lost their lives around the world due to the pandemic. The virus has infected around 158.9 million people across the globe. The pandemic has emerged in December 2019, since then many countries around the world have started vaccine rollout programs. Now, scientists have done a case study on a coincidental vaccination and COVID19 infection that has been seen in a 31-year-old doctor. Experts have said that it is important to understand the potential risks of coincidental vaccination and COVID19 infection. They have said that health care workers need to know what actions need to be taken if more cases like this start appearing. Experts have said that there is a need for rapid testing for possible infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in case somebody deals with reactions after getting the vaccine and it lasts longer than one day.