Child in the ClassroomPhoto by Kuanish Reymbaev on Unsplash. On May 24th, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that from the fall, all New York schools will re-open fully with no remote learning options being offered to students. It comes as welcome news for many, both the kids who've struggled to engage with home schooling and also for the parents who've found it difficult to assist their kids as surrogate teachers.